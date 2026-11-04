Kansas Democrats break GOP supermajority in state House, driven by Johnson County voters

Johnson County voters played a critical role in helping Democrats break the Republican supermajority in the Kansas House on Tuesday night.

According to final unofficial vote totals reported by the Kansas Secretary of State and Johnson County Election Office, Democrats are poised to flip up to 11 House seats in Johnson County from red to blue.

Statewide, Democrats needed to pick up five seats to break the two-thirds majority that Republicans have enjoyed in the Kansas House since 2010.

But they seemed to have shattered that mark. In total, Democrats gained at least 20 seats across the state, making the projected balance of the chamber, as of Wednesday, 68 Republicans to 57 Democrats, according to unofficial final results.

For Democrats, the results served as a clear rebuke to Republican policy priorities over the past decade and more of control.

"Republicans have continued to prevent us from being able to get things done, and the people spoke very loudly tonight," House Minority Leader Brandon Woodard told the Post while at a watch party for Democrats on Tuesday night.

Celebrating her victory in House District 49 in the Olathe area, Rep. Nikki McDonald was shocked and happy that Democrats will have more seats at the table when it comes to discussing legislation.

"I'm kind of speechless because I was optimistic coming into tonight, but I didn't ever dream Kansans were going to rise up in this way and speak with such a profound, united voice," she said.

The Johnson County GOP declined to comment about Tuesday's results when reached by the Post on Wednesday morning.

Calls to the Kansas GOP, House Majority Leader Chris Croft and multiple other Johnson County Republican lawmakers also did not get an immediate response. We'll update this story when we hear back.

Could matter more with governor result

Democratic gains could be amplified if Democrat Cindy Holscher, a state senator from Overland Park, prevails in the governor's race over Senate President Ty Masterson.

"If Cindy Holscher wins … that also means that not only do we have the ability to protect her veto, we have heirs and spares to make sure that we can protect those vetoes and force ourselves to the negotiating table," Woodard said.

On Wednesday morning, Holscher declared victory, though the Associated Press had yet to officially call the race. Holscher led in unofficial final vote totals by a little more than 5,000 votes, or less than 1%, which by law would trigger a post-election audit.

"The people of Kansas made their voices heard, and I'm deeply honored by the trust Kansans placed in me to serve as your next governor. Whether I earned your vote or not, I will work for you," Holscher said on Wednesday.

For his part, Masterson said on social media on Wednesday, "The first count does not seem to be going our way, but the margin is narrow enough that Kansas law calls for another look, and we'll let that process finish. Every Kansan deserves to know the result is right."

What the supermajority win means

The two-thirds majority previously allowed Republicans to easily overturn Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly's vetoes, which gave them a relatively easy path to pass Republican-favored policies.

Democrats have been vocal about fighting to break the supermajority to get more seats on committees that determine state policies and the budget, stop actions like passing laws overnight and halting putting constitutional amendments on the ballot, like ones asking voters to approve electing state Supreme Court justices and limiting abortion access (both of which voters ultimately rejected).

"It allows us to slow down the process, have a larger seat at the negotiating table, and when it comes to things like the constitutional amendments, we can stop that. When they want to pass laws in the middle of the night and it takes two-thirds to force it to a final vote, we can say no, and say that we should be passing laws in daylight and not the middle of the night," Woodard said.

all of them, a sharp contrast to 2024, when it lost all 10 of its targeted races and Republicans actually gained two House seats in Johnson County.

"For over a decade, the Kansas GOP has weaponized their supermajorities to attack the rights of Kansans and push through an unpopular and dangerous agenda. Tonight, voters have put Democrats in a stronger position to fight against Republican extremism and stand up for communities across the state," the DLCC said in a press release.

What this means for Kansans

Tracking elections in Kansas and Missouri, Greg Vonnahme, an associate professor in the Department of Political Science at the University of Missouri-Kansas City, said it was a "wild swing" in the House for Democrats but not one that signifies it's going firmly blue permanently.

"I wouldn't necessarily say that this is like switching from solid (red) to solid (blue). I would say if anything, this is kind of moving more from a pretty solid red (state) to pretty competitive," he said.

Having seen his share of waves for both Democrats and Republicans, Vonnahme said he isn't sure what this signifies for the future of politics in Johnson County.

"If you're a Johnson County Republican right now, is it just like kind of, 'Pack it in, move somewhere else?' I don't think so. Some of these districts are really close. It's within a percent. So are we telling the same story in 2028 or 2030? I don't know," he said.

District-by-district breakdown

HD 5 (Edgerton, Gardner, Olathe and Spring Hill): Courtney Sappington retained the seat for Republicans, defeating Democrat Henry Johns 60%–40%. (This district also covers parts of three other counties.)

HD 8 (Olathe, Overland Park): Democrat Megan Phillips currently leads House Majority Leader Chris Croft 51%–49%. After Tuesday night, Phillips' lead was 5,795 votes to Croft's 5,555.

HD 14 (Olathe): Democrat Sherry Giebler defeated Republican Rep. Charlotte Esau 56%–44%.

HD 15 (Olathe, Spring Hill): Democrat Allison Hougland defeated Republican Rep. Lauren Bohi 57%–43%.

HD 16 (Overland Park): Democratic Rep. Linda Featherson was reelected running unopposed.

HD 17 (Lenexa, Shawnee): Democratic Rep. Jo Ella Hoye won reelection, defeating Republican Jim Eschrich 62%-38%.

HD 18 (Merriam, Shawnee): Democratic Rep. Cindy Neighbor won reelection, defeating Republican Robert Whitman 64%-36%.

HD 19 (Leawood, Overland Park, Prairie Village): Democratic Rep. Stephanie Sawyer Clayton won reelection, defeating Republican Mark Hermes 67%-33%.

HD 20 (Leawood, Overland Park): Democratic Rep. Mari-Lynn Poskin was reelected running unopposed.

HD 21 (Overland Park, Prairie Village): Democratic Rep. Jerry Stogsdill was reelected, running unopposed.

HD 22 (Overland Park): Democratic Reed Krewson won his first term in office, running unopposed.

HD 23 (Lenexa, Overland Park, Shawnee): Democratic Rep. Susan Ruiz was reelected, running unopposed.

HD 24 (Merriam, Mission, Overland Park): Democratic Rep. Jarrod Ousley won reelection, defeating Republican Scott Speicker 72%-28%.

HD 25 (northeastern Johnson County): Democratic Rep. Rui Xu was reelected, running unopposed.

HD 26 (Olathe, Overland Park, Spring Hill): Republican Rep. Chip VanHouden leads Democrat Laura Johnson 51%–49%. After Tuesday night, VanHouden's lead was 6,435 votes to Johnson's 6,293.

HD 27 (Leawood, Overland Park): Democrat Sarah Kiewiet currently leads Republican Rep. Sean Tarwater by less than 1%. After Tuesday night, Kiewiet's lead was 6,863 votes to Tarwater's 6,822.

HD 28 (Leawood, Overland Park): Democrat Bryan Mouber defeated Republican Alex Bergman 55%-45% in a contest for this open seat.

HD 29 (Overland Park): Democratic Rep. Heather Meyer was reelected, running unopposed.

HD 30 (Lenexa, Olathe, Shawnee): Democrat Amelia Wiederaenders defeated Republican Rep. Laura Williams 53%-47%.

HD 39 (Lake, Quivira, Shawnee): Democrat Zach Maier defeated Republican Rep. Angela Stiens 54%-46%.

HD 43 (Edgerton, Gardner, Olathe): Democrat Kristen Schultz leads Republican Rep. William "Bill" Sutton 51%-49%. After Tuesday night, Schultz's lead was 4,365 votes to Sutton's 4,189.

HD 48 (Overland Park): Democratic Rep. Dan Osman was reelected, running unopposed.

HD 49 (Olathe, Overland Park): Democratic Rep. Nikki McDonald won reelection, defeating Republican Tricia Sinclair 59%-41%.

HD 78 (Olathe): Democrat Tim Lundberg defeated Republican Rep. Robyn Essex 53%-47%.

HD 108 (Lenexa, Olathe, Overland Park): Democratic Rep. Brandon Woodard was reelected, running unopposed.

HD 117 (De Soto, Lenexa, Olathe, Shawnee): Democrat Brandon Holland leads Republican Rep. Adam Turk 51%-49%. After Tuesday night, Holland's lead was 6,566 votes to Turk's 6,433.

HD 121 (De Soto, Gardner, Olathe): Democrat Kelsey Stock defeated Republican Thomas Palenske 54%-46% in the contest for this open seat.

This story was originally published by the Johnson County Post. Kyle Palmer contributed reporting.

Copyright 2026 KCUR