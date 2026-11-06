'It still doesn't seem real': Inside Talarico's historic victory party in Austin

Before Democrat James Talarico's historic win in Texas on Tuesday night, Stephanie Ferguson and her daughter were making their way into his watch party at the Long Center for the Performing Arts in Austin, a venue large enough to be the home of the Austin Symphony.

Patricia Lim / KUT News Hundreds of people flooded onto the Long Center Terrace to watch election results roll in against a backdrop of Austin's skyline.

"My kids are grown. I want a better America for them," said Ferguson, who volunteered for more than 400 hours on Talarico's campaign. "There was definitely a spirit of love your neighbor. … It was just beautiful, and I want one more taste of that before, hopefully, he goes off to Washington."

Talarico beat Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton in one of the country's most hotly contested U.S. Senate races. Texas hasn't sent a Democrat to the U.S. Senate since Lloyd Bentsen in 1988.

Lorianne Willett / KUT News Eddie Sanchez and Reagan Fenton celebrated as they watched the election results roll in on a giant screen.

Talarico's win was fueled, in part, by disillusioned Republican voters like Zach Kittrie, who said he'd never voted for a Democrat before casting his ballot for Talarico.

Taking in election results at Talarico's watch party, Kittrie said the Austin Democrat won him over because of his relatability.

"He was concerned about medical costs," said Kittrie, "because he, himself, [has] Type 1 diabetes. The first time he learned was at age 28, and he had to go buy insulin and it was $600. And I was [like], 'Oh, my God, he's speaking to me!'"

Patricia Lim / KUT News Bands performed in the background on the Long Center Terrace, but most of the attention was on a giant screen showing election results on cable news.

Partygoers gravitated toward an enormous screen showing election updates on cable news. The crowd hooted and smiled at each other as results came in for Talarico and Democrat Gina Hinojosa, who beat Gov. Greg Abbott to become the first Latina elected governor in Texas.

Ferguson could barely contain her excitement as she soaked in the results and reflected on the weeks she spent campaigning for Talarico.

"It worked! It worked!" she screamed, visibly overcome with emotion. "Yes, we did it!."

Nathan Bernier / KUT News Sylvia Lagos, 69, said she's been working to turn Texas blue since she was 16 years old.

Around midnight, as police were shouting at people to clear the Long Center patio, Sylvia Lagos, 69, sat on a chair outside, taking in the night. Wearing a straw cowboy hat and Talarico shirt, she said she'd been working toward a Democratic takeover of Texas since she was 16.

"I still haven't totally internalized it," Lagos said. "It still doesn't seem real, but I'm really happy about it, because it's been a long time coming."

"I just never thought I'd never see a Latina as a governor," she added, choking back tears. "I'm sorry. I just feel glad that I never gave up and that I lived long enough to see it."

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