Does Kansas have more rural hospitals at risk of closing than any other state as of October 2026?

No.

Kansas ranked second nationally for rural hospitals at risk of closing, with 58 of its 100 hospitals considered at risk.

Texas led with 84 hospitals, according to an October 2026 report. Proportionally, Kansas ranked seventh, with 58% of its rural hospitals at risk.

Researchers used the most recent data from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to identify hospitals that lost money while serving patients and lacked reserves to sustain those losses for more than six to seven years.

Nationwide, 698, or 31%, of rural hospitals are at risk of closing.

The report identified 260 hospitals, about 12%, at “immediate risk.” These providers lack reserves to sustain losses for more than two to three years. Kansas ranked third by number and sixth proportionally, with 21 of its 100 hospitals listed.

Researchers cite insurance underpayments, cuts to Medicaid and mounting operational costs as primary financial pressures on rural hospitals.

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Sources

Jessica Pearce is a Report for America corps member and covers civics in Kansas for The Journal.

This story previously appeared on The Journal.

Copyright 2026 High Plains Public Radio.

