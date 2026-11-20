This week, Luke discusses hunting with his good friends Edgar Cotton and Edgar's son David. Luke shot a snow-white hog on the hunt, the first one he has encountered in him many years in the woods, and he made smoked chili from some of the meat.

Click and listen as Luke recalls this recent hunt, and remember to listen to Luke's weekly radio show at www.catfishradio.org.

The Podcast "Catfish Radio with Luke Clayton and Friends" is available just about everywhere podcasts are found.