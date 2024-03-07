© 2021
Planting the Plains

Planting the Plains: Produce Safety in the Vegetable Garden

By Anthony Reardon
Published March 7, 2024 at 10:35 AM CST
Preparation. Woman in the kitchen washing vegetables before cooking

With a bit of forethought, your vegetable garden can provide you with a bountiful harvest to help feed and sustain your family. But it’s also important to consider various vectors for possible food-borne illness, to help keep anyone from getting sick! This week, we’ll talk more about how to minimize the risk, and the steps you can take to keep your newly grown food safe for eating.

Anthony Reardon
Anthony Reardon is the Horticulture – Small Farms Extension Agent for Johnson County, Kansas.
