Planting the Plains

Planting the Plains: Lacking Vegetable Production

By Anthony Reardon
Published July 18, 2024 at 11:45 AM CDT

After all the effort you've put into cultivating your garden, it can be a letdown to find that some of your vegetables just aren't producing as they should. This week, we'll talk about some of the things that can afflict your plants, and keep them from performing their best!

Anthony Reardon
Anthony Reardon is the Horticulture – Small Farms Extension Agent for Johnson County, Kansas.
