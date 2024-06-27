© 2021
In touch with the world ... at home on the High Plains
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Planting the Plains

Planting The Plains: Brown Patch

By Anthony Reardon
Published June 27, 2024 at 11:16 AM CDT

A nice green lawn sounds great, but it's not easy to maintain...here on the High Plains, we've got intense heat and other factors that work against us, so it's not uncommon to see brown patches appear in your grass. This week, we'll talk about the best ways to mitigate this, for a greener, fresher-looking lawn!

Tags
Planting the Plains Planting the Plains
Anthony Reardon
Anthony Reardon is the Horticulture – Small Farms Extension Agent for Johnson County, Kansas.
See stories by Anthony Reardon