© 2021
In touch with the world ... at home on the High Plains
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KZNK-FM 90.1 serving far Northwest Kansas is off the air due to interference to the satellite signal that delivers HPPR’s programming to the station. Our engineer is currently at the site working to determine the source of the interference and resolve the problem. We apologize for this service disruption and invite you to listen to HPPR’s digital streams at hppr.org or the HPPR mobile app.
Planting the Plains

Planting the Plains: Squash Bugs

By Anthony Reardon
Published July 4, 2024 at 10:25 AM CDT

Squash bugs are one of the most common issues you'll encounter once your plants grow leaves and begin to create food for these garden pests. Learn more about how to deal with them in this week's episode!

Tags
Planting the Plains Planting the Plains
Anthony Reardon
Anthony Reardon is the Horticulture – Small Farms Extension Agent for Johnson County, Kansas.
See stories by Anthony Reardon