Planting the Plains: Squash Bugs

Squash bugs are one of the most common issues you'll encounter once your plants grow leaves and begin to create food for these garden pests. Learn more about how to deal with them in this week's episode!
A nice green lawn sounds great, but it's not easy to maintain...here on the High Plains, we've got intense heat and other factors that work against us, so it's not uncommon to see brown patches appear in your grass. This week, we'll talk about the best ways to mitigate this, for a greener, fresher-looking lawn!
With the heavy winds we get on the High Plains, tree damage is not uncommon. But it's hard to tell if your tree will still grow the way you'd like it to, after having branches torn off or broken during a storm. This week, we'll talk about what you can do to help your trees recover, and how to improve your chances of success.
One thing most gardeners forget to consider from time to time when working on their garden...patience isn't just a virtue, it's what you'll need to more fully enjoy the growing process, and the time you wait before you can enjoy your harvest. This week, we'll talk about why it's important to be patient, and the value of being patient!
Container vegetable gardens can be a good way to grow, but it's important to consider the ways that growing this way can differ from in-ground gardening...some of the same pitfalls will still apply, but perhaps not always in the same way. This week, we'll talk about what to consider when planting in containers.
Obviously, you'll need to water your plants,but how much is too much? This week, we'll talk about how to recognize when your plants are struggling with more water than they can handle, and how to nurse them back to optimum health!