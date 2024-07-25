© 2021
In touch with the world ... at home on the High Plains
Planting the Plains

Planting the Plains: Disease in the Garden

By Anthony Reardon
Published July 25, 2024 at 9:49 AM CDT

From keeping an eye on the humidity levels in your various micro-climates, to learning how to spot the signs of insects feeding on your plants, your plants could definitely benefit from some extra scrutiny. This week, we'll talk about how to learn to keep an eye out for various types of disease in your garden!

Anthony Reardon
Anthony Reardon is the Horticulture – Small Farms Extension Agent for Johnson County, Kansas.
