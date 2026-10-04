Rachmaninoff and the Cello!

Chamber Music Amarillo presents their next concert on Saturday, October 10th at 2pm at the Loft at First Baptist Church in downtown Amarillo, and they will be presenting a program that features three works that span a remarkable range of color and character: Charles Martin Loeffler's Deux Rhapsodies for Oboe, Viola, and Piano: a hauntingly beautiful rarity from the turn of the twentieth century; The Walls of Morlais Castle by Welsh-American composer Hilary Tann, inspired by the ruins of a medieval castle near the composer's childhood home in South Wales; and Sergei Rachmaninoff's Cello Sonata. Tickets are limited, so be sure to secure your seat today!

This week's episode of Classical Music Amarillo features music that connects with the spirit of that upcoming concert. We'll open with a recent Amarillo Symphony performance of Sergei Rachmaninoff's beloved Rhapsody on a Theme by Paganini. Then, we will hear a piece for cello, the Amarillo Symphony’s recent performance of Joseph Haydn’s Cello Concerto No. 2 in D major, on the second half of the program. Join us!