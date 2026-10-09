The Amarillo Symphony Celebrates America

The Amarillo Symphony presents its second concert of the 2026–2027 season on Thursday and Friday, October 23rd and 24th at 7:30 pm at the Globe-News Center for the Performing Arts in downtown Amarillo. The concert is titled "Made in America: Celebrate 250!" The program is devoted entirely to American music in honor of the nation's 250th anniversary, and it's going to be great, so mark your calendars and get your tickets so you don't miss out!

In the meantime, tune in to Classical Music Amarillo this week to hear two works by contemporary American composers that were recently commissioned by our local symphony. On the first half of the show, we'll be playing the Amarillo Symphony's recent premiere of Michael Daugherty’s Cadillac Ranch. Then, on the second half of the program we will revisit Canyon by Christopher Theofanidis, an exciting collaborative performance involving both the Amarillo Symphony and the Harrington String Quartet!