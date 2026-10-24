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HPPR Features
Classical Music Amarillo

The Harrington String Quartet!

By Dr. Kimberly Hieb
Published October 24, 2026 at 10:00 AM CDT

Tune in to Classical Music Amarillo this week to hear performances by the Harrington String Quartet as we gear up for the ensemble’s season opening concert on November 9th!

This week Classical Music Amarillo is excited to feature recordings by a treasured musical institutions of Canyon and Amarillo: the Harrington String Quartet. The quartet was established through the generosity of a remarkable philanthropist in Panhandle history, the late Sybil B. Harrington. Don and Sybil Harrington were extraordinary contributors to the development of the Amarillo community, supporting healthcare initiatives, programs for the youth of the region including the Don Harrington Discovery Center, and the local arts organizations, always encouraging collaboration between groups whenever possible. The Harrington String Quartet is one of the many enduring legacies of their generosity.

This week on the show we're going ot hear the quartet perform William Grant Still's Lyric Quartet as well as Maurice Ravel's String Quartet in F.

If this program tickles your fancy, mark your calendar for The Harrington String Quartet's first concert of their present season on Friday, November 6th at The Church at Austin Park in Amarillo, with a wonderful program featuring music by Joseph Haydn, Paul Hindemith, and Ludwig van Beethoven!

Classical Music Amarillo
Dr. Kimberly Hieb
HPPR's new host for Classical Music Amarillo, Dr. Kimberly Hieb, brings her rich knowledge of music history to our regional classical music program.
See stories by Dr. Kimberly Hieb