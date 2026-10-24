This week Classical Music Amarillo is excited to feature recordings by a treasured musical institutions of Canyon and Amarillo: the Harrington String Quartet. The quartet was established through the generosity of a remarkable philanthropist in Panhandle history, the late Sybil B. Harrington. Don and Sybil Harrington were extraordinary contributors to the development of the Amarillo community, supporting healthcare initiatives, programs for the youth of the region including the Don Harrington Discovery Center, and the local arts organizations, always encouraging collaboration between groups whenever possible. The Harrington String Quartet is one of the many enduring legacies of their generosity.

This week on the show we're going ot hear the quartet perform William Grant Still's Lyric Quartet as well as Maurice Ravel's String Quartet in F.

If this program tickles your fancy, mark your calendar for The Harrington String Quartet's first concert of their present season on Friday, November 6th at The Church at Austin Park in Amarillo, with a wonderful program featuring music by Joseph Haydn, Paul Hindemith, and Ludwig van Beethoven!