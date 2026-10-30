A Tale of Two Keyboards

This week's episode of Classical Music Amarillo pairs two works that share an essential characteristic: both pieces place a keyboard instrument, either a harpsichord or a piano, in intimate conversation with a small ensemble of string instruments. The show will open with Johann Sebastian Bach's Harpsichord Concerto in D minor, BWV 1052, which was performed by the Amarillo Symphony with harpsichordist Mahan Esfahani as soloist in January of 2024. Then, on the second half of the program we will revisit Chamber Music Amarillo's November 2024 performance of Johannes Brahms's Piano Quartet No. 2 in A major, Op. 26.