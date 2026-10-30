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Classical Music Amarillo

A Tale of Two Keyboards

By Dr. Kimberly Hieb
Published October 30, 2026 at 10:00 AM CDT

Tune in this week to enjoy two compositions, one featuring a harpsichord and the other a piano!

This week's episode of Classical Music Amarillo pairs two works that share an essential characteristic: both pieces place a keyboard instrument, either a harpsichord or a piano, in intimate conversation with a small ensemble of string instruments. The show will open with Johann Sebastian Bach's Harpsichord Concerto in D minor, BWV 1052, which was performed by the Amarillo Symphony with harpsichordist Mahan Esfahani as soloist in January of 2024. Then, on the second half of the program we will revisit Chamber Music Amarillo's November 2024 performance of Johannes Brahms's Piano Quartet No. 2 in A major, Op. 26.

Classical Music Amarillo
Dr. Kimberly Hieb
HPPR's new host for Classical Music Amarillo, Dr. Kimberly Hieb, brings her rich knowledge of music history to our regional classical music program.
See stories by Dr. Kimberly Hieb