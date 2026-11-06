Chamber Music Amarillo will present the third program of their 2026-2027 season on Friday, November 13th at 7:30pm at Arts in the Sunset in Amarillo. The program is titled “American Voices” and features Amy Beach's Piano Quintet, along with songs by Shawn Okpebholo and Florence Price, sung by soprano Sarah Beckham-Turner accompanied by pianist Daniel del Pino, a member of the piano faculty at Texas Tech University in Lubbock.

This week's episode of Classical Music Amarillo will draw similarly on music by American composers. You can look forward to hearing music by American composers of the 20th and 21st centuries on the show this week. Tune in to hear music by Amy Beach, Shawn Okpebholo, Florence Price, and Korinne Fujiwara!