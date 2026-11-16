ICYMI: There is still a chance to hear this week's episode of Classical Music Amarillo, which aired for the first time on Sunday, November 15th!

As we look forward to Dr. Guglielmo Manfredi’s performance of Reinhold Glière’s horn concerto with the Amarillo Symphony on November 20th and 21st, Classical Music Amarillo revisits Dr. Manfredi's recent performance with Chamber Music Amarillo of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart's Horn Concerto No. 4 first on the show this week.

You can also look forward to hearing music by Edward Elgar, another composer whose music will be featured at the upcoming Amarillo Symphony concert, on the show this week. We will play the WT Symphony's recent performance of Elgar's orchestral transcription of Johann Sebastian Bach's Fantasia from the German composer's Fantasia and Fugue in C minor on the the latter portion of the first half of the show. Then, the Amarillo Symphony's recent performance of Elgar's Enigma Variations will comprise the second half of the program.

Join us this Thursday evening for the encore presentation of this episode!