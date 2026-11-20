Another great semester is wrapping up at the West Texas A&M University School of Music, so this week Classical Music Amarillo is featuring performances by the school’s many illustrious faculty! On the first half of the show we’ll hear the WT Faculty Woodwind Quintet, and then in the second half, we’ll revisit performances from the WT Faculty Brass Quintet! You can look forward to hearing music by David Maslanka, Anthony DiLorenzo, Victor Ewald, and John Cheetham on the show this week!