The West Texas A&M University School of Music will present "Music of the Christmas Season" on Sunday, December 6th, with two performances, one at 4pm and another at 7pm, in Mary Moody Northen Hall on the WT campus. The performers include the WT Choirs and Symphony Orchestra, as well as the Randall High School Chorale! Tickets are free with a Buff ID and $10 for the general public.

In the meantime, tune in to Classical Music Amarillo this week as we revisit the WT School of Music's 2025 Christmas Concert featuring the WT Symphony and Choirs!