Humor is a Sign of Intelligence

Much of the literature we’ve read in past series as part of the HPPR Radio Readers Book Club weighs in as heavy. Some of us love to do serious reading, but this spring, those readers seeking something lighter have the floor! Sir Francis Bacon said that “Imagination was given to man to compensate him for what he is not; a sense of humor to console him for what he is.”

Be consoled! It has also been said that humor is a sign of intelligence, so we’ll see what we find as we embark on a series that is loosely historical in context and we hope you’ll laugh along with us as we embark on our reading journey.

Of course, literary humor is not necessarily comprised of page after page of jokes but is often used as a way to give readers respite from dark stories. Sometimes fiction that makes us laugh can provide profound insight. It can allow us o address controversial or uncomfortable subjects – and it can certainly release tension both in the story and in the reader.

Of course, there is no one-size-fits-all humor. Humor covers a wide range of content, style and topic. So, whether it is satire, a good joke, a prank or the unexpected, join us and get ready to laugh through time.

So, we give you the 2025 Spring Read – Humor Me! Through it, we’ll smile, laugh and think as we explore the messages and ideas, the unexpected and the memories crafted within these stories.

The 2025 Spring Read – Humor Me!

The Wordy Shipmates by Sarah Vowell, 2008

The Lost Continent: Travels in Small-Town America by Bill Bryson, 2001

What's So Funny?: A Cartoonist's Memoir by David Sipress, 2022

Hyperbole and a Half by Allie Brosh, 2013

Radio Reader BookBytes will air each Monday, Wednesday, and Friday during All Things Considered and Morning Edition. And don’t forget to mark your calendar for the season’s finale scheduled for Sunday, May 4, 2025, from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.