A Challenge for an 11-Year-Old

by Calliope

CM: Hi, my name is Calliope and I live in Wichita. I’ll be answering questions about the book The Little Prince.

AUNT KATH: Did you like the book The Little Prince?

CM: Sort of. It was sort of hard to understand. I mean I didn’t really know what was going on. It was kinda hard.

AUNT KATH: Was it maybe more a story for adults?

CM: Adults, definitely.

AUNT KATH: Do you read a lot?

CM: I love to read and I read a whole lot.

AUNT KATH: Had you ever read a book like The Little Prince?

CM: No, that’d be a first, but I do like that little tiny fantasy element. Usually I read books like – in the beginning they are normal and then there is this tiny twist and I love those.

AUNT KATH: Ah, I see – was there anything in The Little Prince that struck you as, “Wow!”

CM: Um, not really because I didn’t really understand the book. Then again, if I did I think I’d enjoy the book more. I think it is a better try for adults because it is hard to understand for kids.

AUNT KATH: Did you get the idea that the Little Prince came from another planet?

CM: Yes. I did that – like the rose was an actual rose.

AUNT KATH: Did the rose symbolize anything do you think?

CM: Maybe his planet was dry and it had like no light . .. no hope, but then that one rose came and then he started to try and bring it back and it was working, so . . .

AUNT KATH: What about taming the fox? What do you think that meant?

CM: I think that meant the fox didn’t maybe want to hurt anyone – maybe wanted to help – so taming the fox meant teaching it to do good things by taming it.

AUNT KATH: It was like the fox wanted to have a relationship with him, to feel some security.

CM: Oh, yes, that is definitely me. Comfort. Books. Some people have comfort food, but me it is comfort books.

AUNT KATH: This is a story about love or loneliness. Do you think anything about the pilot, the fox or the rose indicated that they might be lonely?

CM: Yes . It keeps asking why is he the only one that went to the planet. He might be the only one of his kind which means he might be lonely. Like he visited the planets and stuff. I’m pretty sure something happened. I don’t know what, so he’s probably very lonely.

AUNT KATH: Do you think kids ever feel lonely?

CM: Yes, especially if your parents are getting a divorce – definitely. It’s super normal to feel like you’re the only one in the world with that happening and you just feel lonely. You can’t talk to anyone about it. And you get super scared.

AUNT KATH: Yes. And maybe at that time someone would need to find a rose or something that you could take care of?

CM: A little sliver of hope -- like a pet is definitely a good option. It keeps your mind off it. Just like maybe something tiny that you could put in your lap to snuggle with.

AUNT KATH: Do you think you’ll come back in the future and read The Little Prince?

CM: When I’m an adult – yes. I might try it.

For the HPPR Radio Readers Book Club, I’m Calliope from Wichita