© 2026
In touch with the world ... at home on the High Plains
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
HPPR Radio Readers Book Club

2026 Spring Read: Book Three: Never Met a Man I Didn't Like

By Kathleen Holt
Published March 7, 2026 at 5:00 AM CST
Never Met a Man I Didn't Like: The Life and Writings of Will Rogers, by Will Rogers, Joseph H. Carter, with intro by Jim Rogers (1991)
Never Met a Man I Didn't Like: The Life and Writings of Will Rogers, by Will Rogers, Joseph H. Carter, with intro by Jim Rogers (1991)

2026 Spring Read: Route 66 – 100 Years on the Mother Road
Book Three: Never Met a Man I Didn't Like: The Life and Writings of Will Rogers, by Will Rogers, Joseph H. Carter, with intro by Jim Rogers (1991)

Humorist, actor, and social commentator Will Rogers was one of the most recognizable voices of early 20th-century America. A native of Oklahoma and a keen observer of American life, Rogers often traveled Route 66 as it emerged as a national artery.

This collection of writings captures Rogers’ wit, warmth, and skepticism, offering insight into the era when Route 66 was new and the nation was redefining itself. His reflections—by turns playful and piercing—help ground the Mother Road in the everyday lives and conversations of the people who lived alongside it.

Sally Shattuck
Sally Shattuck

Discussion Leader
Sally Shattuck is a life-long resident of Ashland, Kansas, except for ten years spent in college, law school and living in the Washington D.C. area.  She served on the HPPR board in the 1990s and for a year hosted a show called Broadway Tonight.   While she enjoyed the experience, she found that 50 musicals are a lot.  Sally practices law in the Ashland area. By the way, her appreciation for Will Rogers began when she was a child and has extended throughout her life.

Tags
Spring Read 2026: Route 66 – 100 Years on the Mother Road 2026 Spring ReadHPPR Radio Readers Book Club
Stay Connected
Kathleen Holt
Kathleen Holt has served High Plains Public Radio—in one way or another—since its inception in 1979. She coordinates the HPPR Radio Readers Book Club.
See stories by Kathleen Holt