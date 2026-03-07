2026 Spring Read: Book Three: Never Met a Man I Didn't Like

2026 Spring Read: Route 66 – 100 Years on the Mother Road

Book Three: Never Met a Man I Didn't Like: The Life and Writings of Will Rogers, by Will Rogers, Joseph H. Carter, with intro by Jim Rogers (1991)

Humorist, actor, and social commentator Will Rogers was one of the most recognizable voices of early 20th-century America. A native of Oklahoma and a keen observer of American life, Rogers often traveled Route 66 as it emerged as a national artery.

This collection of writings captures Rogers’ wit, warmth, and skepticism, offering insight into the era when Route 66 was new and the nation was redefining itself. His reflections—by turns playful and piercing—help ground the Mother Road in the everyday lives and conversations of the people who lived alongside it.

Sally Shattuck

Discussion Leader

Sally Shattuck is a life-long resident of Ashland, Kansas, except for ten years spent in college, law school and living in the Washington D.C. area. She served on the HPPR board in the 1990s and for a year hosted a show called Broadway Tonight. While she enjoyed the experience, she found that 50 musicals are a lot. Sally practices law in the Ashland area. By the way, her appreciation for Will Rogers began when she was a child and has extended throughout her life.