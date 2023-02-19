Dr. Phillip Periman is the Book Leader for the Nesbo series

Book Series Seven is comprised of three books, all mysteries written by Jo Nesbø, probably one of the most well-known Scandinavian crime writers, or at least well-known outside Scandinavia. Nesbo is part singer-songwriter, children’s book author and crime writer. His detective Harry Hole leaves a lot to be admired. He’s a heavy drinker, smoker and perhaps even a cynic. Unconventional and unorthodox, Hole is a brilliant detective. This series will explore a trio of Nesbø’s works including The Bat and The Thirsty.

Dr. Phillip Periman

Dr. Phillip Periman will lead the Nesbo series. He spent the 40 years immediately prior to his retirement practicing medicine in his hometown of Amarillo, Texas. Deeply committed to his 55-year career in hematology and oncology, he maintained high standards for the level of care and commitment he held for his patients, his students, and his community at large. He graduated with a degree in History from Yale, and later got his medical degree from Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri. In medical school, he met his wife, Judy, who had her own career as a pediatric nurse. In his retirement, Phillip has focused on his photography some of which can be seen at http://www.phillipperiman.com/main.htm . The Thirsty will be reviewed by Cheryl Bernaskis of Amarillo.