© 2021
background_fid.jpg
In touch with the world ... at home on the High Plains
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
RRBC-Spring2023-BannerBookmark-v3.jpg
Click here to download printable version
Block-RRBC-Fixed.png
HPPR Radio Readers Book Club

Dr. Phillip Periman is the Book Leader for the Nesbo series

By Kathleen Holt
Published February 19, 2023 at 5:00 AM CST
SpringRead2023-TheBat.jpg

Book Series Seven is comprised of three books, all mysteries written by Jo Nesbø, probably one of the most well-known Scandinavian crime writers, or at least well-known outside Scandinavia. Nesbo is part singer-songwriter, children’s book author and crime writer. His detective Harry Hole leaves a lot to be admired. He’s a heavy drinker, smoker and perhaps even a cynic. Unconventional and unorthodox, Hole is a brilliant detective. This series will explore a trio of Nesbø’s works including The Bat and The Thirsty.

007 Phillip Periman 03.jpg
Dr. Phillip Periman

Dr. Phillip Periman will lead the Nesbo series. He spent the 40 years immediately prior to his retirement practicing medicine in his hometown of Amarillo, Texas. Deeply committed to his 55-year career in hematology and oncology, he maintained high standards for the level of care and commitment he held for his patients, his students, and his community at large. He graduated with a degree in History from Yale, and later got his medical degree from Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri. In medical school, he met his wife, Judy, who had her own career as a pediatric nurse. In his retirement, Phillip has focused on his photography some of which can be seen at http://www.phillipperiman.com/main.htm . The Thirsty will be reviewed by Cheryl Bernaskis of Amarillo.

Tags
Spring Read 2023: In Touch with the World 2023 Spring ReadHPPR Radio Readers Book Club
Stay Connected
Kathleen Holt
Kathleen Holt has served High Plains Public Radio—in one way or another—since its inception in 1979. She coordinates the HPPR Radio Readers Book Club.
See stories by Kathleen Holt