The Time It Never Rained by Elmer Kelton, 2018

Inspired by actual events, this West Texas novel explores Charlie Flagg’s response to the 1950s drought. An honest, decent rancher, the cranky Flagg refuses the “assistance” of federal aid programs and the accompanying bureaucratic regulations. He and his family struggle to survive until it rains again – assuming it will rain again. A favorite quote from the book -- “A man does what he feels is right, no matter what it costs him.”

Book Leader Pat Tyrer Discusses The Time It Never Rained

Pat Tyrer is Jenny Lind Porter Professor of English at WTAMU where she teaches creative writing, American literature and technical communication, but Pat began her career as an LPN and a Navy purchasing agent before beginning her academic career at age 40. She has published short stories, poems and essays in a variety of journals, and has published two books of poetry, Creative Hearts and Western Spaces, Western Places.