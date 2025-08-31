© 2025
In touch with the world ... at home on the High Plains
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
2025 Fall Read –An Undercurrent of Grief
HPPR Radio Readers Book Club

Book Leader Marjory Hall Discusses "American Mother"

By Kathleen Holt,
Marjory Hall
Published August 31, 2025 at 5:00 AM CDT
American Mother by Colum McCann & Diane Foley, 2024
American Mother by Colum McCann & Diane Foley, 2024

American Mother by Colum McCann & Diane Foley, 2024

NOTE: The books in this series contain themes of grief and loss, which may be challenging for some readers.

This book focuses on Diane Foley’s experience as the mother of James Foley, a journalist held captive and murdered by ISIS.

“She is an American mother. It is not a story that often gets told. Hers is a small sky though it contains so much rain. The story sometimes forgets her. She is often invisible. She dissolves at the edge of someone else’s words. But she has decided, quite against the grain, that the world is available to her too.”

― Colum McCann, American Mother

“Scientists say that the world is held together with atoms, and of course, it is. But it is also held together with stories.”

― Colum McCann, American Mother

“Listening is the quiet soul of storytelling”

― Colum McCann, American Mother

“Why in the world would an ambulance be there except to tend to a house full of broken hearts?”

― Colum McCann, American Mother

“Even the worst of humans demand a portion of love.”

― Colum McCann, American Mother

Book Leader Marjory Hall Discusses American Mother

Marjory Hall
Marjory Hall

Marjory Hall has taught English at Oklahoma Panhandle State for nearly 20 years. She’s originally from Florida, but has taught in South Carolina and in Garden City, Kansas. She holds a master’s in divinity and a Doctorate in Biblical Studies as well as a Masters n English. When she’s not teaching English or reading, she is involved in theater or playing with her two furry kids.

Tags
Fall Read 2025: An Undercurrent of Grief 2025 Fall ReadHPPR Radio Readers Book Club
Stay Connected
Kathleen Holt
Kathleen Holt has served High Plains Public Radio—in one way or another—since its inception in 1979. She coordinates the HPPR Radio Readers Book Club.
See stories by Kathleen Holt
Marjory Hall
Goodwell, Oklahoma
See stories by Marjory Hall