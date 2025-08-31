American Mother by Colum McCann & Diane Foley, 2024

NOTE: The books in this series contain themes of grief and loss, which may be challenging for some readers.

This book focuses on Diane Foley’s experience as the mother of James Foley, a journalist held captive and murdered by ISIS.

“She is an American mother. It is not a story that often gets told. Hers is a small sky though it contains so much rain. The story sometimes forgets her. She is often invisible. She dissolves at the edge of someone else’s words. But she has decided, quite against the grain, that the world is available to her too.”



― Colum McCann, American Mother

“Scientists say that the world is held together with atoms, and of course, it is. But it is also held together with stories.”



― Colum McCann, American Mother

“Listening is the quiet soul of storytelling”



― Colum McCann, American Mother

“Why in the world would an ambulance be there except to tend to a house full of broken hearts?”



― Colum McCann, American Mother

“Even the worst of humans demand a portion of love.”



― Colum McCann, American Mother

Book Leader Marjory Hall Discusses American Mother

Marjory Hall

Marjory Hall has taught English at Oklahoma Panhandle State for nearly 20 years. She’s originally from Florida, but has taught in South Carolina and in Garden City, Kansas. She holds a master’s in divinity and a Doctorate in Biblical Studies as well as a Masters n English. When she’s not teaching English or reading, she is involved in theater or playing with her two furry kids.