Hinojosa taps anti-voucher Republican, education and labor allies for Texas transition team

Texas Gov.-elect Gina Hinojosa announced her first transition team appointments Thursday, tapping allies in public education and organized labor — along with a former Republican lawmaker who fought against outgoing Gov. Greg Abbott's school voucher plan.

"I am not going to be the governor for just Democrats," Hinojosa said. "I am going to be the governor for all the people of Texas."

Former state Rep. Ernest Bailes, a conservative Republican from rural East Texas, was among the GOP lawmakers who joined Democrats to block Abbott's school voucher push in 2023. Abbott then successfully retaliated by backing primary challengers against those Republicans in the 2024 election, including the candidate who defeated Bailes.

Hinojosa, who served alongside Bailes in the Texas House, called him a champion for public schools and one of her closest Republican allies on education.

"We will put partisanship aside. We will work together for what is best for the kids of the state of Texas," Bailes said Thursday.

Lorianne Willett / KUT News From left, former Republican state Rep. Ernest Bailes, Gov.-elect Gina Hinojosa, Tamala Barksdale and Joseph Carlos Madden. Hinojosa said including a Republican on her transition team was part of "forging a new way forward."



Hinojosa's focus on public education is also reflected in her selection of Tamala Barksdale, a former Austin Independent School District trustee who served alongside her on the school board.

During her campaign, which Barksdale worked on, Hinojosa promised to increase funding for public schools and replace Texas Education Commissioner Mike Morath with an educator.

Ryan Pollock, a union electrician and executive director of the Texas State Building and Construction Trades Council, brings organized labor's perspective to the transition team. Hinojosa said his appointment reflects her commitment to creating good jobs and putting money in Texans' pockets.

Pollock said achieving that goal means investing in workers.

"This is about an economy that works for all Texans, and we do that by ensuring that working Texans get the high-quality training that they need to do the work that needs to be done, and so they're able to do that work safely and with dignity," Pollock said.

Joe Madden, a Houston public affairs consultant, will serve as the transition team's executive director. He previously worked in the Texas Legislature and Harris County government, where his responsibilities included government transitions and emergency management.

Hinojosa also said she has spoken with Abbott since the election, and that their teams have already been in communication about the transition of power.

"Greg Abbott has been gracious," she said. "We are both committed to ensuring there is a smooth transition so that the people of Texas are taken care of."

Hinojosa's transition team is expected to grow. The governor-elect says her staff will begin reviewing resumes and making additional appointments in the coming weeks.



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