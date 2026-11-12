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High Plains History

High Plains History: The Numbered Highways Centennial

By Lynn Boitano
Published November 12, 2026 at 4:55 PM CST
Rand McNally

An enduring legend of Lane County is the tale of “Blackie,” and an attempted robbery which occurred in the summer of 1922. “Blackie” and his partners, C. H. Barton and Arthur Lang, conceived a plan to rob the First National Bank of Dighton, Kansas.

Check out this week's episode, when Lynn Boitano interviews Charles Roamer, author of 83 Odyssey: An Adventure Down the Spine of America on U.S. Highway 83, to learn more about this companion road to Route 66, which helps to tie the High Plains communities together!

National Scenic Byway Association

Rand McNally

High Plains History is a production of High Plains Public Radio.

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HPH Fall 2025: High Plains History Revisited High Plains History Revisited
Lynn Boitano
A native of California, Lynn Boitano has lived on the High Plains since 1988. She first came to High Plains Public Radio to work as News &amp; Public Affairs Director. During her tenure at the station, she also served as Program Director and host of High Plains Morning.
See stories by Lynn Boitano