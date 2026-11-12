High Plains History: The Numbered Highways Centennial
An enduring legend of Lane County is the tale of “Blackie,” and an attempted robbery which occurred in the summer of 1922. “Blackie” and his partners, C. H. Barton and Arthur Lang, conceived a plan to rob the First National Bank of Dighton, Kansas.
Check out this week's episode, when Lynn Boitano interviews Charles Roamer, author of 83 Odyssey: An Adventure Down the Spine of America on U.S. Highway 83, to learn more about this companion road to Route 66, which helps to tie the High Plains communities together!
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High Plains History is a production of High Plains Public Radio.