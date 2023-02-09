High Plains Morning's "TumbleWeek" Airs from Feb. 20-24, with Live Sets & Interviews from 2022 Tumbleweed Festival

Tune to High Plains Morning the week from February 20th through the 24th and you'll enjoy a little slice of Garden City's own Tumbleweed Festival! Recorded under the wooden gazebo in Lee Richardson Zoo, HPPR welcomed seven artists to the makeshift sound stage, lovingly configured by David Condos of the Kansas News Service. Together, we collected interviews and live sets from seven artists, including Ernest James Zydeco, Ruth Ellen Lynch, Blue Canyon Boys, The Church Ladies, John Depew, Russ & Debbie Tidwell, Haven Alexandra, and Taarka. So if you weren't there, you'll be able to enjoy some of the regional talent that made last year's fest a real treat.

Plus, I'm excited to announce that a short piece I wrote for The New Territory magazine, about the Tumbleweed Festival and HPPR, is now available in their latest issue, "Search & Find." To kick off TumbleWeek on Monday, February 20th, I'll feature an interview with Tina Casagrand, the founder, publisher, and editor-in-chief of the magazine. Considered the "autobiography of the Lower Midwest," the New Territory stands as a beacon for writers, photographers, and artists from the Great Plains, Ozarks, and surrounding areas — so it's very much rooted on the High Plains!

If you aren't familiar with this publication, do yourself a favor and CHECK IT OUT! The content truly paints our region and beyond as a place whose mystery goes as deep as its history. And if you're a creator, they're always looking for submissions!