Tumbleweed Festival 2023: HPPR Presents Live Broadcast of "Gazebo Sessions" on Saturday, 8/26

Mark your calendars, music lovers. The annual tradition of great music returns to Garden City, KS as we gear up for the 2023 Tumbleweed Festival! And like we did last year, HPPR will be broadcasting live acoustic sets from several of the highlighted performers from this year, right there under the enchanted wooden gazebo in Lee Richardson Zoo.

Here's the rundown of artists that will be joining HPPR on the air for an interview with HPPR's guest host Heidi Berg, as well as the bands joining Valarie Smith on Songbirds. Please stop by to see the sessions, meet the artists, and support public radio!

Special Programming: Gazebo Sessions - Live from Tumbleweed (with Heidi Berg)

11:15 am: Hayden Graber

Special Programming: Songbirds - Live from Tumbleweed (with Valarie Smith)

12:15 pm: Forrest McCurren

1:00 pm: Nathan Ayala

1:30 pm: Joey Arellano

Special Programming: Gazebo Sessions - Live from Tumbleweed (with Heidi Berg)

3:00 pm: Martin Gilmore

3:45 pm: Kat King

4:15 pm: Ernest James Zydeco

4:45 pm: Tony Bowell (of Sunset Sinners)

Last year, HPPR welcomed seven artists to the makeshift sound stage, lovingly configured by David Condos of the Kansas News Service. Together, we collected interviews and live sets from seven artists, including Ernest James Zydeco, Ruth Ellen Lynch, Blue Canyon Boys, The Church Ladies, John Depew, Russ & Debbie Tidwell, Haven Alexandra, and Taarka. So if you weren't there, you'll be able to enjoy some of the regional talent that made last year's fest a real treat. If you missed our live recordings form 2022, please check out the audio on this link.

Thanks for supporting LIVE MUSIC on the High Plains!