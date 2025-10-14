Texas heat and drought persist into fall as the state braces for wildfires

Texas is entering the fall with little relief from summerlike weather, as hot, dry conditions continue to grip most of the state.

According to the latest data from the U.S. Drought Monitor, drought conditions have worsened throughout Texas compared to several months ago. Nearly half the Lone Star State is now classified as abnormally dry, and roughly a quarter is in moderate to severe drought. Smaller pockets in the west, along with parts of Central Texas, have slipped into extreme or even exceptional drought.

On Friday, Gov. Greg Abbott directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management to activate additional emergency response resources "in anticipation of a growing wildfire danger across the state." The governor also amended and renewed the state's wildfire disaster declaration, which now covers 179 counties.

"Texas will remain vigilant and continue to provide all necessary resources to protect Texans," Abbott said on Friday.

Last year, the Smokehouse Creek Fire scorched more than a million acres in the Panhandle, making it the largest wildfire in state history. The blaze destroyed homes, killed thousands of livestock and pushed local firefighting resources to the brink.

The prolonged dryness comes as temperatures across much of the state remain well above normal for October. That could soon change, with forecasts calling for a cold front that may bring scattered showers and cooler temperatures to North Texas. The probability of rain will remain relatively low until Friday in Southeast Texas, according to the National Weather Service.

