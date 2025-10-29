© 2025
KZNA-FM 90.5 serving northwest Kansas is operating at just 10% power using a back up transmitter while work continues to install a new transmitter. It expected that this work will completed by midweek with KZNA back to its full 100,000 watts of power with a state of the art transmitter to serve the area for many years to come.
If you can't receive KZNA at its reduced power, you can listen via the digital stream directly above or on the HPPR mobile app. For questions please contact station staff at (800) 678-7444 or by emailing hppr@hppr.org

Farm Service Agency offices to reopen Thursday across Oklahoma

KOSU | By Anna Pope
Published October 29, 2025 at 10:11 AM CDT
Anna Pope
/
KOSU
The Farm Service Agency's offices are slated to reopen today.

Offices for the financial support arm of the U.S. Department of Agriculture are expected to reopen Thursday, and core operations will also resume during the federal government shutdown.

Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins posted on social media that the Farm Service Agency will resume core operations, including farm loan processing, disaster relief payments and certain farm assistance payments.

"Special thanks to our great USDA employees who continue to work without pay to serve our farmers and ranchers," Rollin wrote in the post.

There are hundreds of county offices nationwide, including 59 in Oklahoma and one state-level office based in Stillwater.

In an email, a USDA spokesperson wrote that President Donald Trump is committed to ensuring producers and farmers can manage their operations during the shutdown without normal USDA services.

The spokesperson wrote the action will release $3 billion in aid, and county offices will be staffed with two employees, five days a week.

Under the USDA contingency plan, if the shutdown continues past 10 days, at least one employee per service center is expected to be on call to complete certain loan processing. The agency did not shy away from getting political in its response.

"President Trump will not let the radical left Democrat shutdown impact critical USDA services while harvest is underway across the country," the USDA spokesperson wrote.
Anna Pope
