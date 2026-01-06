New case of New World screwworm reported less than 200 miles from the Texas-Mexico border

Mexican officials with the National Service of Agro-Alimentary Health, Safety, and Quality (SENAISCA) have confirmed New World screwworm (NWS) was identified at the end of December in a six-day-old calf in Mexican state of Tamaulipas — 197 miles from the border.

This marks the first reported case in Tamaulipas and the northernmost active detection.

The flesh-eating larval parasite has been found across Central America and Mexico but was eradicated from the United States decades ago. It's considered a threat to livestock, pets, and wildlife.

Several cases of NWS were reported last year in the Mexican state of Nuevo León, but none have so far reached the U.S.

"The continued detections of New World Screwworm near the Texas border are grim reminders of the serious threat this pest poses to our state," Miller said in a statement.

Miller said coordinated efforts have killed the northward spread of the screwworm but encourages the federal government to expand sterile insect fly production and infrastructure.

"This proven strategy is key to the long-term eradication of New World Screwworm," Miller said.

U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins unveiled last year the agency's comprehensive five-point plan to address the discovery of the parasite.

This includes construction of a sterile fly production facility in Edinburg, Texas that will produce up to 300 million sterile flies per week to combat NWS.

A website launched in November by the USDA contains the latest verified information on the cases and contains resources for livestock producers, veterinarians, and wildlife professionals.