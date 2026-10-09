Kansas measles cases grow to five; community transmission not seen

TOPEKA — Five measles cases reported in Kansas are related to out-of-state travel, health authorities said Thursday.

“As of right now, we are not seeing the larger community transmission we saw back in 2025, but we will refrain from venturing a guess as to whether that will change,” said Kansas Department of Health and Environment spokesman Preston Webb in an email.

The state’s Infectious Disease Dashboard is updated on Wednesdays, and cases rose from two last week to five.

Last year, the state experienced measles outbreaks, many associated with unvaccinated individuals and communities where vaccination rates decreased.

“The best way to protect individuals and communities from measles outbreaks is through vaccination,” Webb said. “We encourage everyone to talk to their local health department or other trusted healthcare providers about any questions they may have about the measles, mumps and rubella vaccine.”

As of Oct. 1, 3,887 confirmed measles cases were reported in the United States in 2026, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

This story previously appeared on The Kansas Reflector.

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