Chronic wasting disease is a contagious, always-fatal disease that attacks the brains of cervids , including deer and elk. Affected animals may become very thin, lose their fear of people and struggle to hold their heads up. Transmission of the disease from wild animals to people or livestock has never been documented.

Earlier this month, a landowner in the Panhandle reported an emaciated deer acting strangely in a pond. Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation (ODWC) spokesperson Micah Holmes said a game warden investigated the next day and found the deer dead near the pond.

"Given the fact that, you know, the deer was in very poor condition, that it was in the water, that it was out in the middle of the day, not afraid of humans," Holmes said. "That is a lot of red flags for possible chronic wasting disease."

The game warden collected samples for testing. On Friday, testing confirmed the deer had chronic wasting disease.

This is the seventh chronic wasting disease-positive deer confirmed in Oklahoma since the disease was first identified here in 2023. The second-most recent case was found last month , also in Texas County.

"It is a disease and does transmit from deer to deer," Holmes said. "So the fact that more than one [CWD-positive] deer was found in the area is not abnormal."

Nearly half of Texas County is now under a "selective surveillance area ," as called for in the state's Chronic Wasting Disease Response Plan. Three other such areas are located around the state where CWD-positive deer have been found: southwestern Cimarron County, a sliver of eastern McCurtain County, and an area southeast of Woodward.

The main impact on people in those selective surveillance areas is restrictions on moving deer carcasses.

"We're asking people that are hunting in that area to clean the deer before they move it out of that area," Holmes said.

Within those areas, the ODWC offers voluntary testing for hunters. A hunter can drop off a deer's head at a designated freezer location , and the ODWC will test it for chronic wasting disease and notify hunters of the results.

Another way hunters can help is by reporting deer they see looking or acting strange. Most, if not all, of the CWD-positive deer identified in Oklahoma have been found after a hunter or landowner's report, Holmes said.

"We have employees in every county, but we can't be everywhere all the time," Holmes said. "So if somebody sees something that's out of place and that they feel like they need to report it— Please, please report it."

In 2024, Oklahoma lawmakers passed a law requiring the ODWC to release captive-bred deer with certain genetic traits that may allow them to live longer with chronic wasting disease before they show symptoms or die. The ODWC has pushed back against that program , saying it isn't backed by proven science and isn't a viable approach to address CWD.

"Instead, ODWC believes liberal deer harvest, voluntary testing and limiting human movement of deer could be effective strategies," ODWC officials wrote in a September post .

In December, the ODWC's Wildlife Commission will consider whether to approve rules to establish very narrow criteria for releasing captive-bred deer under the program.

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