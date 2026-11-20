TOPEKA — The Kansas Board of Regents selected a former agriculture dean at Kansas State University to serve as interim president of the land-grant university.

Marc Johnson, who was president of the University of Nevada-Reno from 2011 to 2020, was chosen by the Board of Regents to assume responsibilities of president Jan. 11. He becomes a presidential transition advisor to the Board of Regents on Dec. 1.

Johnson was picked to replace K-State president Richard Linton, who last month accepted appointment as president of Virginia Tech University.

“My family and I have a broad and deep association with Kansas State University,” Johnson said. “We work here. We play here. We live here now. We have many prospective students on the way. I pledge to you our best effort to contribute to a smooth transition.”

Johnson, who resides in Manhattan and grew up on a farm near Wichita, earned a biology degree at Emporia State University. He receive a master’s degree in economics and a doctorate in agricultural economics at Michigan State University.

Johnson was dean of the College of Agriculture at Kansas State before hired as dean of the College of Agricultural Sciences at Colorado State University. In 2008, he moved to the University of Nevada to serve as provost. He assumed the role of University of Nevada president upon the death of president Milt Glick in 2011. Johnson’s academic expertise has been in food systems and security.

“He is a former president of a land-grant institution and he knows K-State well from his years as a department head and dean,” said Alysia Johnston, chairwoman of the Board of Regents. “That depth of experience will serve the university well during this transition.”

The Board of Regents appointed a 33-member presidential search committee . The chair of the Kansas State presidential search committee will be Jennifer Bonds-Raacke, president and CEO of the Board of Regents and a graduate of Kansas State.

“The members of the search committee bring a wealth of experience and a broad range of perspectives,” she said.

This story previously appeared on the Kansas Reflector.

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