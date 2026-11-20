The Lubbock County Commissioners Court is considering an upgrade to voting equipment and software after one of the busiest non-presidential elections in county history, with more than 105,000 ballots cast and counted.

The discussion came in a special meeting on Nov. 16 with staff from the county elections office to canvass results from the Nov. 3 midterm election.

According to Elections Administrator Troy Havard, Lubbock County's voting equipment is almost 10 years old. Havard said while the current equipment is still working and secure, he noted that, like a car, the chances of a malfunction go up the longer a piece of equipment is in use.

He also added that new equipment takes time to learn and work out the kinks.

"The reason I'm bringing this up now is because [of] the age, and also because of the proximity of the 2028 presidential election," Havard explained. "Whatever the commissioner's court ultimately decides on whether to move forward with this now or not, I would like to point out that 2028 is not when we want to use this for the first time."

Lubbock County was one of the last counties in Texas to report unofficial results after polls closed on election day, with county results made public around 7 a.m. the next morning.

Havard told commissioners the problem started with a "scanner error" when a precinct machine wouldn't start during early voting. It was replaced per standard procedure, but a "discrepancy" was spotted when votes were later being counted from the location on election day, leading the office to recount 5,681 ballots out of caution.

"When we rescanned everything, which took a considerable amount of time, those numbers matched. All those numbers matched," Havard told the commissioners. "Therefore, we could be assured that every single ballot was counted the way the voter intended their vote to be counted.

While Havard reiterated that the current machines from supplier Hart InterCivic are compliant, updating the county's voting equipment to the company's "Vanguard" system would make it easier for Lubbock County Elections Office staff to access replacement parts and diagnose issues, as well as bringing it up to compliance with the Voluntary Voting System Guidelines 2.0 standards .

"This voting equipment we have now is still secure. There is no problem with security," Havard said. "The only thing I'm mentioning is that we would be in compliance with the new standards, which, according to the EAC, the Election Assistance Commission, is, according to them, more secure."

Havard also noted the next generation of equipment would be lighter and more compact, taking up less storage space and making it easier for poll workers to move and set up.

While the upgrade could cost almost $9 million, Havard gave options that would replace pieces at a time for less money, but would require procedural software updates to keep them working together, and the central ballot scanner would have to be replaced before the next election.

County judge Curtis Parrish suggested waiting to replace the entire system at once… in two years.

"If we're going to do it, we're going to pull the band-aid. We're going to replace the whole thing," Parrish said. "But I would like to wait until after the 2028 presidential general election in November."

Havard told commissioners that he believes the current system could carry through the 2028 presidential election, but he can't make promises that there wouldn't be issues in the meantime.

"I have every confidence that it will serve us well. What I cannot promise is that we will not have a piece of equipment that may malfunction and need to be replaced," Havard said. "I didn't expect that in this election, but it happened, and we replaced it, and we were able to continue, and we recovered from that."

Commissioners did not vote on whether to invest in new equipment in Monday's meeting, but are expected to make a decision before the end of the year.

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