LAWRENCE — Gov. Laura Kelly granted a pardon to a man who was convicted of criminal non-support of a child or spouse more than 50 years ago.

Gary West was convicted in 1971 in Cowley County and sentenced to five years of probation.

“Before deciding on a request for a pardon, a thorough vetting and review process must take place,” Kelly said. “This review considers whether individuals requesting a pardon have made amends for their actions and have made positive impacts on their community. Individuals who have long maintained their law-abiding behavior and positive community impact are good candidates for the second chance a pardon can provide.”

In the pardon, Kelly referenced West’s honorable discharge from the U.S. Army and service to the Federal Aviation Administration. West was convicted when he was 23 years old and had no prior offenses.

The pardon was granted after review from the Kansas Department of Administration, the governor’s legal team and the Prisoner Review Board. The governor’s office said she takes into account a person’s criminal history, behavior while incarcerated, evidence of rehabilitation and contributions to society following release from prison.

Kelly has used authority outlined in the Kansas Constitution to pardon sentences twice as many times as the state’s four previous governors combined. Earlier this year, Kelly granted a pardon to Chung Pham in a 1993 case of aggravated battery in Lyon County.

This story previously appeared on the Kansas Reflector.

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