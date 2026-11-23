From the Texas Tribune:

Last fall, Cody Campbell, chairman of Texas Tech University System, offered his services to Fermi America, a company building a massive data center on the university’s land.

In a text message sent Oct. 31, 2025, to the company’s then-CEO and Chairman Toby Neugebauer, Campbell said that he was prepared to join Fermi’s board of directors or take on an even bigger role.

“I would even be willing to be executive chairman or something like this. Humbly, my taking this role will bring a ton of credibility, but it also brings a lot of risk to my personal reputation and to the Double Eagle brand, which is sterling,” Campbell wrote in the message obtained by The Texas Tribune, referring to the name of his Fort Worth-based oil and gas company. “We need to be compensated for it.”

At the same time, Campbell was the top governing official with the university, which plays a key role in the development of Fermi. The company has a 99-year lease on Tech’s roughly 5,000 acres of land near Amarillo where it’s planning to build the world’s largest data center known as Project Matador.

In interviews and in a lawsuit filed this month, Neugebauer said he declined Campbell’s offer to take his own position. But Campbell was persistent about getting involved with Fermi.

Months later, Campbell pitched Double Eagle as a consultant that would receive $150 million in stock options, the right to own at least half of any natural gas pipeline built to supply the data center campus, and first refusal to participate in related water infrastructure and real estate development there, according to a draft contract dated in February that was reviewed by the Tribune.

Neugebauer rejected that proposal, too, he told the Tribune and said in this month’s lawsuit. But this time, Neugebauer alleges, just a few minutes later Texas Tech officials sent a notice to Fermi demanding his removal, citing unrelated grievances. If Fermi failed to fire Neugebauer, university officials said they would consider terminating the lease, according to the lawsuit. Fermi’s SEC filings also confirm that the university made that warning.

A few weeks later, Neugebauer was fired.

In the lawsuit filed Nov. 9 in state district court in Dallas County, Neugebauer accuses Campbell of violating the state’s conflict-of-interest laws, interfering with his employment contract, spreading false information about him and conspiring to have him removed. He is seeking over $1 million in damages.

Campbell declined to be interviewed for this story.

“This is all ridiculous and untrue, but we are going to withhold any comment, due to pending litigation,” he said.

A Fermi official in a statement said Neugebauer made “false allegations” and described his behavior while CEO as “not rational or normal.” The spokesperson, who declined to be named, also said Double Eagle submitted its proposal at Neugebauer’s invitation.

On Nov. 11, 2025, Neugebauer sent a text to Campbell that appeared to be supportive of joining forces. The text exchange is not included in the lawsuit but was obtained separately by the Tribune.

“I need you in the game. This is why we want to do a deal. Plenty of finance guys want to do a deal. But they don’t add the kinda value we need,” Neugebauer said to Campbell in a group text message that included Griffin Perry. Perry is another Fermi co-founder along with his father, former Gov. Rick Perry, who previously served as U.S. Energy Secretary.

Neugebauer said in an interview he was merely appeasing Campbell in that text message.

Neugebauer and the company have been locked in a bitter fight for seven months during which time the Fermi officials have described him as “reckless,” “abusive” and dishonest. Company leaders have cited recent headlines he’d made for getting into public arguments with high-profile government and industry officials as part of their rationale for firing him.

Neugebauer, whose previous company Glorifi, an “anti-woke” banking startup which failed within about two months of launching, has filed three lawsuits since his April firing against Fermi and its leaders, which still include the Perrys. He had made some of these same allegations against Campbell in another suit filed against Fermi in Texas Business Court, which a judge dismissed on Thursday.Neugebauer’s attorney has said he will appeal.

“Repeating false allegations does not make them true,” Fermi’s spokesperson said. “Mr. Neugebauer’s latest filing presents a selective account of events that deserves scrutiny, particularly in light of his own actions and public statements.”

The Tribune shared with Fermi a detailed accounting of Neugebauer’s claims that are highlighted in this story. Fermi has yet to respond to the lawsuit’s allegations in court. Similar accountings were shared with Texas Tech University and Campbell.

“Fermi takes its governance responsibilities seriously and rejects any suggestion that its corporate decisions should be judged solely through the accusations of a former executive engaged in active litigation,” Fermi’s spokesperson said. ”The full record matters, including the decisions made and positions taken by Mr. Neugebauer while he led the company.”

A Texas Tech spokesperson said the university would not comment on pending litigation. But in a statement, Chancellor Brandon Creighton said: “The System holds itself and its business partners to high ethical standards. We have confidence in Fermi’s new leadership and its ability to move Project Matador forward. Our focus is on execution, accountability and the long-term value of the partnership.”

Jon Taylor, political science professor at the University of Texas at San Antonio, said Campbell’s alleged actions appear “quite concerning.” He said university regents are supposed to protect public resources, not their own personal interests.

“There should be a huge concern. … This is about protecting the university’s interests,” Taylor said. “Campbell appears to be, and I say appears to be, trying to extract a private benefit, which under the ethics provisions in state government — be it regents or me — ya ain’t allowed to do that.”

Texas law says a state officer should not accept employment or compensation “that could reasonably be expected to impair the officer’s or employee’s independence of judgment in the performance of the officer’s or employee’s official duties.”

It also says they should not “make personal investments that could reasonably be expected to create a substantial conflict between the officer’s or employee’s private interest and the public interest.” And they should not solicit any benefit for having exercised their official duties “in favor of another.”

Texas Tech University has its own ethics policy that echoes this language.

Asked how Campbell could have served as both executive chairman of Fermi and chairman of the board of Texas Tech overseeing their lease, while still following state and university ethics rules, the Fermi spokesperson said: “This is a moot point. He was never appointed to the board of directors. We don’t comment on hypothetical situations.”

“Quid pro quo”

Campbell co-founded Double Eagle with his business partner and longtime friend, John Sellers. The two graduated from Texas Tech where they played football. Together they have built multiple oil and gas companies under the Double Eagle name, acquiring and drilling wells across the Permian Basin and raising billions of dollars from major investors.

Campbell was an offensive lineman for Tech before embarking on a short NFL career playing for the Indianapolis Colts. Today, Tech’s football field is named after Campbell, who donated $25 million to the school. Campbell is also a prolific political donor, having given millions to Republican campaigns in Texas and across the country.

Gov. Greg Abbott appointed Campbell to the Texas Tech University Board of Regents in 2021. He was elected chairman by a unanimous vote of his colleagues on April 14, 2025. The same day, Campbell and the board voted unanimously in favor of authorizing the finalization of the Fermi lease.

Once Fermi went public, raising $682.5 million, Campbell started trying to take it over, Neugebauer alleges in the suit.

“Three days after Fermi’s record-breaking IPO — Campbell, his partner John Sellers, and Griffin Perry ambushed Plaintiff at his home at 8AM and demanded to ‘participate’ in the project,” the suit says. “Campbell didn’t actually want to ‘participate.’ He wanted the whole thing. In a series of subsequent meetings, Campbell demanded that Plaintiff resign as CEO so Campbell could install himself as Executive Chairman of Fermi.”

The Fermi spokesperson said Neugebauer invited them over; Neugebauer denies that he set the meeting and says the men communicated that they wanted to come over for a meeting but did not say what they wished to discuss.

On Oct. 31, 2025, Campbell texted Neugebauer and Griffin Perry with his offer to join the board or assume the role of executive chair.

“I understand there are legalities involved, but all of those can be resolved, especially if the underwriters are on board and we are framed as a ‘strategic partner’ that brings value, which we do,” Campbell wrote. “I am extremely excited about this project and can’t wait to build a massive amount of value with you guys!”

The Fermi spokesperson said that “it is common for investment firms like Double Eagle to seek board representation in connection [with] committing significant capital to private and public companies.” But the draft agreement did not contain any commitments of capital, Neugebauer said to the Tribune.

On Jan. 1, Neugebauer sent a letter to Fermi’s board of directors, which was signed by four other top company officials, many of whom left after Neugebauer was removed.

“Cody out of blue, while there is a move on me as Chairman, asks to become executive chairman in writing, and rather than being immediately rejected this is seemingly presented as a good or even practical idea,” Neugebauer wrote in the letter, which was reviewed by the Tribune. “This would be problematic for Fermi on so many levels and I hope it’s just a horrible coincidence, but we have multiple major points left to trade with Texas Tech, such as rent calculation methodology and utilization of adjacent land.”

Neugebauer claims in the suit that he tried to appease Campbell with an “arms-length alternative” by offering to retain one of Campbell’s employees as a consultant for $15,000 a month, but Campbell declined. A Fermi attorney put Campbell and Double Eagle on notice that the company “would not participate in what amounted to bribery and would not engage in pay-for-play,” the suit states.

The lawsuit alleges that when Neugebauer rejected the consultant agreement, Campbell threatened to withhold his political connections that could have assisted with Fermi’s nuclear permitting and financing. Neugebauer describes the alleged threat in the lawsuit as a “quid pro quo.”

“Baked into that ‘help’ was the obvious implication that Campbell could and would ensure if Plaintiff refused Campbell’s demands, that the power of his office would be turned against Plaintiff and Fermi,” the suit reads. “That is the textbook definition of misuse of public office for private gain — a sitting public officer using the machinery of a state institution to pressure a private citizen into enriching that officer personally.”

Neugebauer Removed

Neuegebauer alleges in the suit that almost immediately after his final refusal in a March 23 phone call, Texas Tech sent a “notice of default and demand for cure.” The notice demanded that Fermi remove Neugebauer and provide written evidence of the steps they’d taken, among other asks, according to the lawsuit. If the company failed to do so, it could be considered in breach of its lease and subject to possible termination, as Fermi described the notice in an SEC filing.

The Fermi spokesperson said the company did not ask Texas Tech to send that notice.

The following week, the university and the company struck a new deal that they called a “collaboration agreement,” in which the company agreed to pre-pay $2 million of rent, plus deposit $9 million into escrow before Dec. 31, according to the SEC filing.

After his removal, Neugebauer issued a press release in June recommending Sellers — Campbell’s partner at Double Eagle — lead Fermi in his place. In its statement to the Tribune, Fermi argued that point undercuts his allegations against Campbell.

“Why would [Neugebauer] make this unusual and public proposal through the press given what he is now alleging?” the statement read. “Those statements raise legitimate questions about the consistency of the allegations he is now advancing.”

At the time, Neugebauer called his endorsement of Sellers “painful” and an “act of compromise” for the good of shareholders.

“Let me be clear: John’s business partner, Cody Campbell, was critical to my ouster,” he said in the press release. “But I can hold a man accountable for his methods and still recognize that he, his business partner, and company are best suited to finish the job.”

Neugebauer continued by saying that such an arrangement would allow “Campbell to focus on being the lead fiduciary in his role as Chairman of the Texas Tech University System Board of Regents, while allowing Sellers to be the lead fiduciary of Fermi.”

Double Eagle responded at the time that Sellers had no interest in the job and had never discussed it with Neugebauer.

“Bullying behavior”

Fermi, in public statements and SEC filings, has maintained that Neugebauer was fired because of “threatening, abusive and bullying behavior both within and outside Fermi,” among other complaints.

An SEC filing says Texas Tech took issue with his “conduct reported by Politico,” which the university threatened could “be a potential default under its ground lease.”

At a Nvidia conference in San Jose, Calif, POLITICO reported that Neugebauer became “loud and belligerent” with U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and “Lutnick’s security detail decided to intervene and separated the men.”

Neugebauer denied that characterization, saying he was simply “direct” about how he was “frustrated with the lack of progress,” referring to investment funds from a U.S.-Korea trade deal that the CEO hoped the federal government would direct to Fermi’s data center, Project Matador.

Neugebauer in an interview with the Tribune said the two had a pre-existing relationship, and it was not unusual for them to speak “candidly” with each other. He said Lutnick showed no signs of being upset with him after the incident.

In the statement to the Tribune, a Fermi spokesperson again pointed to Neugebauer’s behavior at the event as reason to doubt his allegations in the lawsuit.

“These claims are from a former executive who was publicly ‘belligerent and loud’ with the United States Secretary of Commerce, to the point that the Secretary’s security detail had to intervene. This is not rational or normal behavior, especially from the CEO of a publicly traded company,” the statement said.

The SEC filing also states that as the board investigated the claims about his altercation with Lutnick, another article was published by Bloomberg that reported Neugebauer publicly argued with Google’s global head of energy at CERAWeek, an energy industry conference in Houston. Fermi found this objectionable because Google was a “potential customer,” according to the SEC filing.

“Over the following weeks, the R&D Committee considered each of these reported incidents, as well as TTU’s concerns, held discussions with commercial counterparties, government officials, and potential tenants, and asked its independent counsel to formally interview a number of officers and employees of Fermi,” the filing reads.

Neugebauer, in the interview, disputed that the CERAWeek conversation was “argumentative,” but rather it was a “spirited” conversation in which he pushed back on the political sustainability of data centers being on the grid.

Neugebauer has argued in press releases that the board never raised concerns about his leadership in writing and that he had even received a “multi-million-dollar compensation award” at a March 28 meeting. He’s also said, in both press releases and his lawsuit against the company, that investigators never interviewed him or colleagues who officed with him.

Disclosure: Google, Texas Tech University and The University of Texas at San Antonio have been major financial supporters of The Texas Tribune. Cody and Tara Campbell, John Taylor and Texas Tech University System have been financial supporters within the past five years. The Texas Tribune is a nonprofit, nonpartisan news organization that is funded in part by donations from members, foundations and corporate sponsors. Financial supporters play no role in our journalism. Find a complete list of them and more information about our financial and disclosure policies here.

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