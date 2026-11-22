Yes.

While the Kansas governor formally appoints people to fill vacant seats in the Kansas state legislature, those appointees are actually selected by local political parties.

Kansas law does not explicitly require appointees to be of the same party as the seat’s predecessor, but grants local leaders of the predecessor’s party the power to select who will fill the vacant seat.

Precinct leaders within the county party committee — or committees, if the district includes multiple counties — elect a successor for the governor to appoint. This person serves until the next general election.

If the predecessor was unaffiliated, the governor may appoint a successor without a party convention.

With state Sen. Cindy Holscher’s successful gubernatorial bid, District 8 precinct members of the Johnson County Democratic Party will meet to elect a temporary successor to the District 8 seat to serve the remainder of Holscher’s term.

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Sources

Kansas Revisor of Statutes 25-3903

Kansas Revisor of Statutes 25-3902

Kansas Revisor of Statutes 25-321

Kansas Revisor of Statutes 25-312

Jessica Pearce is a Report for America corps member and covers civics in Kansas for The Journal.

This story previously appeared on The Journal.

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