Quiet, battery-powered planes are being tested in Texas

A new generation of battery-powered aircraft is taking flight in Texas, with the potential to transform medical transport, disaster response and deliveries — especially in rural communities where distance can mean delays.

Kristen Costello is a pilot and the head of government & regulatory affairs at BETA Technologies, the aerospace and defense company designing, manufacturing and selling these electric aircraft. The company is still in the regulatory approval and testing phase, which has included a demonstration in Fort Worth and test flights out of Galveston.

Costello joined NTX Now to break down how this technology works.

This interview has been edited for length and clarity. To hear the full conversation, click the ‘listen’ button above.

Kristen Costello on …

… what BETA is building

We’re designing and certifying two aircraft. We have an electric CTOL — conventional takeoff and landing — aircraft, which basically just means it’s a single engine airplane. Then we have a vertical takeoff in landing aircraft, or a VTOL. That means that it takes off like a helicopter, gets on the wing like an airplane, then comes back in and lands like a helicopter.

It’s a newer form of air mobility that’s being introduced into the market. I fly these aircraft, actually. I was a pilot in my previous life, and now still have the pleasure of getting to fly our electric aircraft. So we’ve flown over 200,000 nautical miles with our fleet, both across the U.S. and internationally. It is here and happening, but for the general public, yeah, it’s definitely newer.

… the cost to fly an electric plane

I would say the fuel price volatility, we don’t have that, right? You’re looking at dollars to operate it. A fully-charged flight for us is usually around $28 of electricity, and that can take you about 213 nautical miles. We do still have the electric engine, but reduced parts. You don’t have combustion, no liquid cooling. A lot less wear and tear on your engine, and it’s much easier to maintain, which reduces your cost of operation.

… how these planes could make healthcare better

BETA is starting with that cargo and medical logistics operation first, because we really see the true benefit here in those applications and opening up rural access. I think the medevac flights are such a huge component. I myself am from a very rural area, and I remember one of the first things that people would say, when there would be somebody that had to be flown to a hospital: “Oh my gosh, that’s going to be so expensive.”

The reduced cost of operation, the reliability of aircraft and that reduced maintenance and operational cost footprint will be a game changer for the industry.

Miranda Suarez and Ron Corning are the hosts of KERA’s NTX Now. Got a tip? Email Miranda at msuarez@kera.org or Ron at rcorning@kera.org.

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