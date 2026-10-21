Preparing licuados while fostering relationships in Dodge City schools

Editor’s note: This solutions journalism article is part of a series of stories called “Feeding Solutions” about efforts to address hunger and health issues in Kansas.

Several months ago, the life skills classroom at Dodge City’s Comanche Middle School looked a little different than usual. With school in session and no students in sight, the classroom kitchen was filled with older adults preparing licuados — blended smoothies — and learning about healthy foods together.

For Jody and Hector Rivera, who help raise four grandchildren in a multigenerational household, the experience was about more than food. It was another opportunity to connect with neighbors, learn new skills and strengthen ties to the schools their family relies on.

“That was the first time we did a hands-on (class),” said Jody Rivera. “We both enjoyed it — something different and delicious, and something good that’s healthy.”

The Riveras are among several caregivers who attend Dodge City Public Schools’ Cafecito (coffee break) program, a monthly Spanish-language gathering held mostly at elementary schools. The program provides information on topics important to families while fostering relationships among caregivers, school staff and community partners.

“The initial goal is we want the families to feel comfortable at the schools in this nonthreatening environment where they’re having coffee and exchanging stories, but they’re also creating community,” said Blanca Soto-Garman, student & family engagement coordinator for USD 443. Soto went on to say it’s not unusual for family caregivers to move frequently, making it difficult for them to establish social, emotional and practical relationships.

That sense of connection is especially important in Dodge City, where many families move for industrial and meatpacking jobs and may be in the process of making friends and building connections in the community. The school district serves residents from dozens of countries and cultural backgrounds.

This past school year, the district expanded the Cafecito’s focus to include nutrition and healthy eating with the help of a $5,000 Hunger Free Kansas Action Project grant. The funding allowed the district to bring in nutrition presenters, offer cooking demonstrations and provide attendees with baskets of fresh fruits and vegetables.

The effort addresses a significant local need. According to Feeding America, an estimated 4,890 Ford County residents — including 1,730 children — experience food insecurity. The northeast and southeast parts of Dodge City are also considered food deserts, making fresh produce harder to access for some families.

School staff often see those challenges firsthand.

“Paying attention goes such a long way,” said Angelica Osorio, Comanche Middle School family advocate liaison, who leads the school’s Cafecito program. “I do want everyone to know that no one should go hungry … We have a very good community (that’s) always willing to help.”

Osorio said schools frequently serve as a vital food resource for students and families, and often connect them with services, community organizations and emergency assistance when needed. School staff have been known to provide students with bags of food to get them through weekends or long school breaks.

Beyond nutrition, Cafecito sessions have covered topics such as vaping and drug awareness, behavioral health, digital wellness, banking services and digital citizenship.

“Bringing someone to give them some information, a familiar face and resources that they know are in our community and available to them, is so important because at the end of the day, as long as our parents are taken care of, our kids will be taken care of,” Osorio said.



Credit: Adriana Figueroa

Caregivers of children enrolled in Dodge City’s Comanche Middle School learn how to make licuados — blended smoothies — and ground-turkey-stuffed bell peppers during a Cafecito program focused on healthy eating and nutrition.



Practical Family Tools

One of the year’s most popular sessions was developed through a partnership with Kansas State University Extension and supported by the Hunger Free Kansas grant.

Led by K-State Extension nutrition assistant Adriana Figueroa, participants sampled ground-turkey-stuffed bell peppers and made their own strawberry-banana licuados. Many attendees were surprised that the smoothies’ sweetness came entirely from strawberries and bananas, with no added sugar.

The session focused on showing families that healthy meals can be affordable, accessible and culturally relevant. Participants received ingredients to re-create meals at home, along with recipe cards and kitchen tools, including meat thermometers from K-State.

“She said that it was a very wonderful experience. That many people never tried those recipes and so she was very happy just seeing their expressions in trying new things and them saying, ‘Well, I’m going to try to make this recipe once I get home,’” said Tlaloc Figueroa, while interpreting in Spanish alongside his mother, K-State’s Figueroa, who was recalling her experience. Additional activities throughout the year brought caregivers and children together to read nutrition labels, cook side by side and discuss healthier ways to prepare traditional recipes. Soto-Garman said the partnership with K-State helped families explore healthier ingredients and preparation methods while preserving cultural food traditions.

Following the nutrition events, seven attendees independently enrolled in additional healthy-eating classes offered by Figueroa, demonstrating the program’s impact beyond the classroom.

Figueroa said she appreciates the opportunity to offer nutrition education to families with younger children so those children “don’t have to struggle with many illnesses or problems once they get old.”

Reaching More Families in Need

Encouraged by the response, district leaders plan to continue making nutrition a key Cafecito topic, with at least two healthy-eating sessions scheduled for this school year.

The challenge now is reaching more families. While most Cafecito programs take place shortly after morning school drop-off, many parents and caregivers work long hours or have schedules that make attendance difficult. District staff are exploring alternative meeting times, including afternoon sessions.

As the program grows, organizers are also considering ways to serve an even more diverse audience. Although sessions are currently conducted in Spanish, Dodge City Public Schools serves families from 31 countries, creating potential demand for additional language-access options as the program grows in popularity.

Long-term sustainability is another priority. Organizers continue to seek community partners and funding opportunities to ensure the program remains available and can expand to meet future needs.

For the Riveras, who have become some of Cafecito’s most faithful supporters, the program represents something larger than monthly presentations or cooking demonstrations.

“To me, it’s not only attending a school program for our children, it’s (about) raising a whole community together,” Hector Rivera said.

Soto-Garman agrees. Although community partners are educating the caregivers, she knows the real teachers are the ones in the classrooms looking back at them.

“Most importantly, we do know that they are the experts in their own households,” she said. “We believe that our students have a lot to offer, and so do their parents.”

This story previously appeared on The Journal.

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