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Watch: U.S. Senate candidate Adam Hamilton (D-KS) makes bus tour campaign stop in Liberal, KS

Kansas Public Radio
Published October 28, 2026 at 3:50 PM CDT

U.S. Senate candidate Adam Hamilton (D-KS) met with voters on his campaign bus tour in Liberal, Kansas.

Hamilton criticized the leadership of President Trump and his opponent, Senator Roger Marshall (R-KS), making his case for why he would be a better representative for Kansas in Congress. The nonpartisan Cook Political Report rates his race as a "Toss Up," while Inside Elections rates it as "Tilt Republican."

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