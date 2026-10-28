Watch: U.S. Senate candidate Adam Hamilton (D-KS) makes bus tour campaign stop in Liberal, KS
U.S. Senate candidate Adam Hamilton (D-KS) met with voters on his campaign bus tour in Liberal, Kansas.
Hamilton criticized the leadership of President Trump and his opponent, Senator Roger Marshall (R-KS), making his case for why he would be a better representative for Kansas in Congress. The nonpartisan Cook Political Report rates his race as a "Toss Up," while Inside Elections rates it as "Tilt Republican."
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