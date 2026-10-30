How much money have Oklahoma's top candidates for governor raised?

Recent ethics commission filings show gubernatorial headliners Republican Mike Mazzei and Democrat Cyndi Munson raised a combined $19.7 million.

Mike Mazzei

The campaign finance reports show former state Senator Mazzei loaned himself $1.8 million over the last period, covering August 11 to October 19. That brings the Republican nominee's total donations to his own campaign to over $12.8 million, more than any other candidate for statewide office this year.

According to a report by the nonprofit investigative newsroom The Frontier , it also accounts for most of the $25.3 million in personal loans gubernatorial candidates have lent their own campaigns this election cycle. That includes Gentner Drummond, who lost to Mazzei in the August runoff and other Republicans whose races ended in the first round of primaries.

Outside the self-funding, Mazzei has raised a total of about $4 million. Overall, his campaign has raised about $16.5 million as of Oct. 19.

Here is the aggregate total breakdown by contribution type:



In-Kind: $8,099.21

$8,099.21 Political Party: $0.00

$0.00 Political Action Committees (PACS): $177,521.52

$177,521.52 Individuals: $3,452,420.69

$3,452,420.69 Loans: $12,888,315.07

$12,888,315.07 Other: $854.64

Cyndi Munson

Former Minority House leader Munson hasn't loaned her campaign any money. Instead, she saw about $1.5 million from individual donations in the last period.

Putting her total raised funds to $3.2 million over the course of her entire campaign.

Here is Munson's aggregate total breakdown by contribution type:



In-Kind: $15,566.88

$15,566.88 Political Party: $11,537.49

$11,537.49 Political Action Committees (PACS): $83,069.75

$83,069.75 Individuals: $3,116,119.95

$3,116,119.95 Loans: $0.00

$0.00 Other: $0.00



Candidates can still report continued contribution's leading up to election day and are required to submit a post-election report by the end of January, showing contributions for the period from Oct. 20 to Dec. 31.

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