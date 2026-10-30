Trump cancels weekend Kansas rally 5 days ahead of election

The cancellation came just five days ahead of Election Day on Nov. 3, when Trump’s GOP is vying to maintain its razor-thin majority in the U.S. House and control of the Senate.

Meanwhile, election forecasters say Democrats remain heavily favored to win the majority in the House, and Senate races have also moved in the direction of Democrats. Trump is up against dismal approval ratings amid the war in Iran and its effect on gas and diesel prices.

Trump “will continue connecting directly with Americans nationwide through more than 20 telerallies before Election Day,” according to a White House official, speaking on background.

The official added that “these events give him the opportunity to highlight his accomplishments and expand his reach across the country.”

Trump was scheduled to rally this weekend in the Sunflower State for incumbent GOP Sen. Roger Marshall, who’s in a competitive race against Democratic candidate Adam Hamilton that the Cook Political Report with Amy Walter has dubbed a toss-up.

The election forecaster has also declared toss-up Senate races in Alaska, Iowa, Maine, Michigan, Ohio and Texas.

Trump traveled to Kansas earlier this month, making a stop in the Wichita suburb of Park City to rally for Marshall.

The race between Marshall and Hamilton is now the most expensive election in the state’s history, Kansas Reflector reported Thursday.

Trump — whose midterm travel blitz began in early October — rallied Thursday in Rock Hill, South Carolina, for GOP Sen. Darline Graham, who was appointed in July to serve out the remainder of her late brother Lindsey Graham’s term.

Graham faces Democratic candidate Dr. Annie Andrews in a Senate race the Cook Political Report has identified as “lean Republican.”

This story previously appeared on the Kansas Reflector.

Copyright 2026 High Plains Public Radio.