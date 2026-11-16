‘Extraordinary’ support saves Sternberg Museum as university develops new operational model

TOPEKA — After Sternberg Museum of Natural History received a lifeline through a $1 million matching grant, Fort Hays State University officials say more than $600,000 has been raised to help reimagine the museum’s future.

“The future of the Sternberg Museum of Natural History is brighter today thanks to an extraordinary outpouring of support from alumni, donors, community members, and friends of Fort Hays State University,” a university news release said.

The university announced in September it would close the museum this year because of funding cuts by the Legislature that made the annual shortfall in the museum budget difficult to maintain. Sternberg’s budget of $1.2 million is supported by just $400,000 in revenue.

Fans of the museum spoke out in support of keeping it open, and the Bob and Pat Schmidt Foundation offered a $1 million matching donation to save it. The new release said $600,000 has been raised from more than 1,400 donors, which when added to the matching donation, gives the university $1.2 million to support the museum.

“What began as a challenge became a powerful reminder of what is possible when people come together around a shared purpose,” said FHSU president Tisa Mason in a news release. “The response to Sternberg has been inspiring.”

The news release said university officials will create a new model that will support Sternberg’s future.

“This is an opportunity to strengthen the museum’s role as a center for learning, research, engagement, and inspiration,” Mason said in the news release.

Provost Jill Arensdorf and Werth College dean Mark Arant will work with museum faculty and staff to evaluate collections, operations, educational programming, and the museum’s broader academic mission.

A volunteer advisory group including business, nonprofit and governmental organizations, will consider potential partnerships for the facility, the news release said.

This story previously appeared on the Kansas Reflector.

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