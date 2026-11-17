This year marked the 100th anniversary of Route 66, the first highway to cross the U.S., connecting Chicago to Los Angeles.

Originally, to get from east to west, travelers had to use a patchwork of private roads, country dirt paths, and unincorporated trails. But when Route 66 was finished as part of the newly created Federal Highway System, it immediately became a popular travel destination in its own right, connecting small and large towns in one continuous swoop.

Dubbed the "Mother Road" by John Steinbeck in the novel "Grapes of Wrath," Route 66 opened officially on Nov. 11, 1926.

As Americans moved across this stitch through the landscape, a unique culture began to form. Iconic motor court motels, roadside dinners, and tourist stops helped fuel what would eventually become the All-American Road Trip.

But the introduction of the Federal-Aid Highway Act of 1956, under the Eisenhower administration, marked the beginning of the end for Route 66. Bigger and straighter highways bypassed all those small towns and tourist attractions.

But the road isn't abandoned. It's been incorporated by some states and is still celebrated by those looking for a nostalgic adventure.

Route 66 runs roughly 317 miles in Missouri and just 13 miles in Kansas. So let's hit the road for an adventure through the nearby stops on this grand journey.

Kansas

Rachel Schnelle / KRPS Tragic Prelude plays at Bricks and Brews in Baxter Springs, Kansas to celebrate Route 66's 100th anniversary on April 30, 2026.

For this adventure, we'll move west to east, and start in that short 13-mile stretch in Kansas. (Up to you if you want to begin all the way at the terminus in LA.)

Not only is this year the 100th anniversary of Route 66, but it's also the 20th anniversary of the Pixar movie "Cars." The writers of that animated feature traveled Route 66 for inspiration, and they found it in Galena, Kansas, which has pretty much turned itself into Radiator Springs.

The rusted tow truck that inspired the character Mater was found next to an old gas station, and there he remains. That gas station, Cars on the Route (at 119 N. Main St., Galena, Kansas 66739), has been turned into a gift shop and dinner — and I can say from personal experience that they serve some great burgers. The tow truck remains how it was found, except now it has cartoon eyes.

That's not the only "Cars" characters you'll find around town. There's Luigi's Pit Stop (at 205 E. Front St.) and Gearhead Curios (at 520 S. Main St.), which has a replica of Doc and a chrome-plated bathroom.

For those with children, be aware that Cars on the Route is next to Galena Murder Bordello. You may find yourself having to explain the definition of a "bordello" in the old west. Legend states that in the 1890s, Ma Staffleback — nicknamed the Bloody Madam — and her sons would lure miners to the house and then dispose of them. You can take tours of this supposedly haunted house for $10 per person.

Head a little south and west, and you'll find Baxter Springs, Kansas. You'll find the Baxter Springs Heritage Center and Museum and the Kansas Route 66 Visitors Center (complete with old-style gas station pumps). Get a slice of pie at Weston's Route 66 Cafe.

Finally, go northwest 30 miles off of the route, and you'll find Big Brutus (6509 NW 60th St., West Mineral, Kansas 66782). Once the world's largest operating steam shovel, Big Brutus stands almost like a skyscraper on the Kansas plains.

The machinery was so big that once it was decommissioned in 1974, it was cheaper to just leave it where it was, and in 1985, the oddity was turned into a museum.

Western Missouri

Route 66 Mural Park / Joplin, Missouri, is home to Route 66 Mural Park.

Joplin, Missouri, deserves its own adventure, so for this write-up we'll focus on Route 66 destinations.

There are a lot of murals along the route, and Joplin has some of the best. Route 66 Mural Park (629-621 S. Main St., Joplin, Missouri 64801) in downtown is a must-stop on the route — one includes an embedded car. (The connection between car culture and Route 66 is something you'll see a lot.)

Then head to Joplin City Hall and see more murals by Kansas City's iconic painter Thomas Hart Benton.

From there, if you head a bit west, you'll find Schifferdecker Park and its 3D artwork. Get plenty of pictures, including the mythical jackalope with an American flag and Route 66 shield. You can also stop at the National Cookie Cutter Collection at the Joplin History & Mineral Museum.

Head east on Route 66 into Diamond, Missouri, and your next find is JR's Appliance Museum (51 Highway 59, Diamond, Missouri 64840). Dubbed the World's Largest Small Electrical Appliance Museum, it has over 4,000 exhibits on display. Eclectic museums are one of the things that make Route 66 unique, and there are going to be plenty.

Up in Carthage, Missouri, you'll find one of the iconic motels, motorways and unique inns that dot the landscape around Route 66. Boots Court (107 S. Garrison Ave., Carthage, Missouri 64836) was built in 1939, and the glow of its fluorescent green neon lights has welcomed road warriors for generations.

Springfield area

Spencer Station / Spencer Station in Miller, Missouri, is known as America's First Strip Mall — the gas station also included a feed-and-seed, garage and other buildings.

Halfway between Joplin and Springfield, you'll find a 66-foot-tall highway marker (12721 State Highway 39, Mount Vernon) celebrating Route 66. The road was built over part of the Ozark trail that ran through Mount Vernon, Missouri.

Your next stop is at Spencer Station (19720 Lawrence 2062, Miller, Missouri). Locally known as America's First Strip Mall, this is an old-time gas station once common along the highway, which once incorporated a feed-and-seed, a garage, and two other buildings. The stone building has a fascinating history and is open to visitors.

Another old-time gas station, the Sinclair Station (21099 Old 66, Ash Grove, Missouri), is right down the street.

In Springfield, Missouri, you'll be headed to the center of town and College Street, which has most of the Route 66 memorabilia, attractions, and classic motels. The Rockwood Motor Court (2200 W. College St., Springfield, Missouri), built in 1929 and refurbished in 2020, claims to be the oldest operating motel on Route 66.

You'll also find folk art like the large 66 sign made out of hubcaps, and the History Museum on the Square (154 Park Central Square, Springfield, Missouri)

Don't wait to check out the Route 66 Car Museum (1634 W. College St., Springfield, Missouri). They are closing down April 17, 2027, and the cars will be sold at a Mecum event in Indianapolis in May. Their collections range all the way from 1907 to the present. Check out their showroom to see some of these amazing automobiles, including a 1991 Ghostbuster Ectomobile.

At the end of the lane, you'll come across another traditional motor court, the Best Western Route 66 Rail Haven (203 S. Glenstone Ave., Springfield, Missouri), with some vintage 1950s decor (in one room, you can sleep in a bed with the tail of a car).

For dinner, head down the road to Casper's (937 S. Glenstone Ave., Springfield, Missouri), open since 1909. Here you can still get a hamburger or hot dog combo for $10.

Central Missouri

Boswell Route 66 Park / In Lebanon, Missouri, the Boswell Park Route 66 Museum pays tribute to the history of the iconic highway.

This section of road truly harkens back to the day of leisurely drives through the country. In Marshfield, Missouri, see a replica of the Hubble Space Telescope (100 S. Clay St., Marshfield, Missouri). At around the 111-mile marker, stop in at the rest stop for another blast from the past, with its quaint picnic tables and shelters.

In Phillipsburg, Missouri, is Redmon's Candy Store, otherwise known as the World's Largest Gift Shop. You'll also be able to see a car used in the "I Love Lucy" show.

You'll come next to Lebanon, Missouri, and the Boswell Park Route 66 Murals (51 Drury Lane, Lebanon, Missouri). Also take the time to see the Route 66 Museum located in the Lebanon-Laclede Library.

Passing into St. Robert, Missouri, you'll find Neon Park (133 Reed Parkway, St. Robert, Missouri), a collection of restored neon signs that were often seen along Route 66. There is also the Uranus Sideshow Museum (14400 State Hwy Z, St. Robert, Missouri), another unusual museum where fun and creepy collide.

If you take the scenic route, just outside St. Robert you'll drive through The Devils Elbow and Hooker Cut. The Devils Elbow is a turn in the Big Piney River and "was a devil" to navigate. Hooker Cut, named after the Hooker Church and graveyard, is where Route 66 basically cut through some of the Ozark Mountains in an engineering feat.

Rolling into Rolla, Missouri, the home of Missouri S&T, you are greeted with another Route 66 Mural Wall. You can also find a half-size recreation of Stonehenge (1400 N. Bishop Ave., Rolla, Missouri), with 160 tons of stone made by Missouri S&T. When you're done with your day, stop by for a shake at Soda and Scoops (819 N. Pine St., Rolla, Missouri).

Finish out your day by driving up to Cuba, Missouri, for the World's Second Largest Rocking Chair (5957 State Highway ZZ, Cuba, Missouri. The current record holder, unfortunately, is in Casey, Illinois. Cuba's rocking chair was built in 2008 and stands 42 feet high.

When done, visit another vintage motel: The Wagon Wheel Motel. Built in the 1930s, it claims to be the oldest continuously operated motel on the entire route.

You could also continue your drive up to Sullivan, Missouri, and stay at the Shamrock Court. Built in 1948, it's been fully restored by local volunteers and has themed rooms. St. Louis Public Radio's Jonathan Ahl recently reported on how this classic motel was revived.

St. Louis Area

Campbell's Service Route 66 Museum / Old service stations like this one, found at Campbell's Service Route 66 Museum in Pacifica, Missouri, made up the roadside of Route 66.

Pacific, Missouri, is just a bit over 30 miles from St. Louis, and another great scenic drive. Take a minute to stop at Jenson Point Overlook for a great view of the Meramec River. A little further east, you come to Campbell's Service Museum (18625 Historic Route 66, Pacific, Missouri), which celebrates the old service station that made Route 66 possible. Also don't miss Bigfoot Plaza (300 Hoven Drive, Pacific, Missouri), to get a chance to see the legendary monster truck.

Down the road is Eureka, Missouri, and the State Park at Route 66. Enjoy yet another museum stocked full of memorabilia.

And now we come to St. Louis, Missouri. The city is obviously huge, so for a highway-themed visit you'll need to start with the National Museum of Transportation (2933 Barrett Station Road, St. Louis, Missouri), which has everything from trains and cars to planes and boats.

Your next stop should be the Laumeier Sculpture Park (12580 Rott Road, Sappington, Missouri) and the giant eyeball. Built in 2007 and standing at 12 feet tall, it's a perfect picture spot.

Finally, end your Route 66 adventure at the Old Chain of Rocks Bridge Park. This bridge was originally constructed in 1929, and was the highway's original way to cross the Mississippi River between Missouri and Illinois.

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