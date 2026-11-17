Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is no longer pursuing a lawsuit against the Council on American-Islamic Relations according to Collin County court records.

The state filed a notice of nonsuit without prejudice on Monday, court records show. Paxton filed the suit in February to stop CAIR and its Texas chapters from operating in the state. The lawsuit also sought to name CAIR and its Texas affiliates as foreign terrorist organizations.

CAIR’s website states the group was established to challenge stereotypes about Islam and Muslims. Most of its work focuses on civil rights and anti-defamation.

Gov. Greg Abbott designated CAIR as a foreign terrorist and transnational criminal organization last year. Among several things in Abbott’s proclamation letter, he cited accusations that CAIR was created as a “front group” for Hamas. CAIR denies those claims.

Abbott also claimed CAIR has “repeatedly employed, affiliated with, and supported individuals promoting terrorism-related activities.”

Governor-elect Gina Hinojosa has told the Washington Post that she would remove CAIR’s terrorist designation when she assumes office.

“We have to use public safety measures for public safety,” she said, dismissing what she called “nonsense happening with power that should be used for public safety, money that should use for public safety, that is not being used for safety.”

CAIR hopes to see a push toward unity under the new administration, said Mustafaa Carroll, the CAIR-Dallas executive director.

“We’re tired of fighting this fight,” Carroll said. “We want to get along with folks.”

KERA has reached out to Hinojosa and the attorney general’s office for comment on this story and will update with any response.

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