Texas Democrats want to expand Medicaid — but changes to federal landscape could complicate efforts

Medicaid researchers said the “blue wave” that swept across the country could lead the 10 states without a Medicaid expansion program – including Texas and many states in the South – to reconsider.

Leo Cuello, a research professor for Georgetown University’s Center for Children and Families, said the election shows growing frustrations about healthcare among voters.

“There is a national healthcare background music that is playing,” he said. “That music is changing and the volume is going up.”

After the historic 2026 midterms, Texas Democrats have already begun filing bills for the 2027 legislative session to make expansion a reality in the state. If that legislation passes, Cuello said Texas would be expanding in a much different environment than other states.

How has the Medicaid expansion landscape changed in recent years?

Cuello said healthcare coverage is getting worse and more expensive, even for people with employer-sponsored coverage – which is why he said it played such a significant role in last week’s midterm elections.

The results of the election could put pressure on politicians in both parties to tackle healthcare issues – especially in the states without an expansion program, according to Cuello.

Texas has the highest uninsured rate in the country, with roughly one in six – or almost 5.2 million people – reporting they didn’t have health insurance in 2025. If the state chose to expand Medicaid, KFF analysis shows more than 1.1 million Texans would qualify for the program.

“The balance of interests has changed here,” Cuello said. “It does make sense for all of those states…to go back to the drawing board to try and make an assessment as to whether they should review this decision their state has made.”

However, the federal tax and spending bill signed into law in 2025, also known as H. R. 1, changed national policy in a way that could dramatically affect how conversations about Medicaid expansion look for states.

How does H.R. 1 make expansion more achievable in states like Texas?

Cuello said H.R. 1 addresses many of the issues that GOP lawmakers have raised about Medicaid expansion in the past.

For example, some lawmakers had been opposed to Medicaid expansion because it didn’t require enrollees to work – but H. R. 1 introduced work reporting requirements.

“Regardless of whether that talking point is true or not, you now have a work requirement to screen out whatever people you think are not doing what they should to participate,” Cuello said.

National data published last year shows 44% of adults enrolled in Medicaid work full-time, while 20% work part-time. Of the almost one-third that remain, most don’t work due to illness, disability, caregiving responsibilities or school attendance. Only 8% aren’t working due to retirement, inability to find work or another reason, according to KFF analysis.

H. R. 1 introduced language that requires people enrolled in Medicaid expansion to complete 80 hours of work or community service activities per month or meet exemption criteria to enroll in and maintain coverage. While many Medicaid members in other states already meet this requirement, researchers and advocates worry that the work reporting requirement creates an administrative barrier for people to access coverage.

The federal legislation also introduced “cost-sharing” policies, like monthly premiums and higher copays for services.

“That too is one of the things that sort of matches the world view of some people – that people should, in Medicaid, have more, as they use the term, ‘skin in the game,’” Cuello said.

Combined with other policy changes – including more frequent renewals and shorter retroactive coverage periods – H. R. 1’s polices will likely lead to few people enrolling in the program, and people utilizing services less.

“All those provisions just mean less coverage for Texans,” he said. “So the total price tag for doing Medicaid expansion has decreased.”

However, Democrats took control of both chambers of Congress during the election, which Cuello said could present an opportunity for Democratic lawmakers to change or reverse some of the changes made by H. R. 1.

New barriers to Medicaid expansion

Expansion programs are primarily funded by the federal government – which covers 90% of the costs of the program, while states cover the other 10%.

H. R. 1 placed limits on several policies that expansion states have been able to use to cover their portion of the program – meaning Texas would have fewer funding options.

H. R. 1 also created what Cuello calls “a sort of penalty” for states that choose to expand Medicaid. Two policies that help states cover their portion of Medicaid costs have different limits based on if the state expanded or not.

“This sits in some tension,” Cuello said. “These penalties will accrue, but … providers will also have less uncompensated care. So, it’s not clear exactly what is the best outcome for providers up front.”

If Texas were to expand, it would also lose out on federal “bonus” incentives.

North Carolina, the last state to expand Medicaid, received more than $1 billion in federal bonus payments – which the state put towards building a new children’s hospital, addressing mental health needs and supporting workforce growth throughout the state.

Cuello said the loss of bonus incentives doesn’t add any costs to the program, but it means Texas and other states won’t have access to funding the state could have used to address other healthcare policy issues.

While the Democratic Party achieved significant gains during the election, Republicans still maintain control of the executive branch, which includes the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, or CMS – the organization that’s responsible for approving and overseeing state Medicaid programs.

Cuello said CMS doesn’t have the ability to deny states the option to expand.

“Yes, CMS can be exacting on all the states in terms of how it regulates some of these things,” Cuello said. “But in terms Texas just taking the option, no, I don’t think there’s anything special CMS could do.”

In addition, Texas would have to make significant changes to its eligibility determination system – which is already experiencing a severe backlog.

States now have to track data around employment, illness or disability, how old children of non-working caregivers are and more. Cuello said it’s a more complicated “data matching” world.

“Texas right now is having trouble walking a balance beam that is a foot wide,” Cuello said. “To do this, they’re going to have to walk a balance beam that’s six inches wide.”

What does all this mean for Medicaid expansion in Texas?

While new policies may “throttle” coverage and prevent some Texans from accessing healthcare, Cuello said it’s still worth it for Texas to expand Medicaid. The program could help address Texas’ high uninsured rate, and provide more cash flow that would support rural hospitals and lower rates of uncompensated care.

He said the state could easily see better health outcomes and a stronger, healthier workforce.

“It’s undoubtedly a great move for the state,” Cuello said. “It’s not like a qualitative pass/fail. If you cover 80% of the population, you solve 80% of the uncompensated care losses. That’s a huge amount of money.”

Healthcare coverage also tends to lead people to seek preventive services or earlier treatment for chronic or potentially deadly conditions.

While Texas wouldn’t have the same start that other states got to their Medicaid expansion programs, Cuello said there would likely be a slightly faster positive impact in Texas because the state has so much “pent-up” demand.

He said the chance of Texas expanding Medicaid is now bigger than ever.

“There’s really no reason for Texas not to do it,” Cuello said. “Things have really, really changed…I don’t know whether the state will get the ‘yes,’ but I think the state will get closer to yes than it’s ever been before.”

Abigail Ruhman is KERA’s health reporter. Got a tip? Email Abigail at aruhman@kera.org.



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