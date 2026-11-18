TOPEKA — Kansas lawmakers gathered Monday to consider their options ahead of the 2027 legislative session after failing earlier this year to pass online protections for children.

A group of lawmakers said Monday they are interested in trying again to pass legislation that restricts Kansas children’s access to addictive social media platforms, age-inappropriate apps and potentially dangerous situations online.

Kansas was among the first wave of states in 2026 that attempted to legislate against unfiltered content consumption among minors, butSenate Bill 372 failed when the House declined to pick up the legislation.

It would have enacted the App Store Accountability Act, which would have created age verification and parental consent requirements in app stores. A succession of tech sector lobbyists spoke with several members of the House when the bill had a hearing in March. The full Senate and a House committee recommended it be passed.

A bipartisan group of lawmakers appeared interested Monday in revisiting the app store accountability proposal in 2027 and crafting additional legislation.

Sen. Brad Starnes, a Riley Republican, suggested disallowing phones with full capabilities for children, favoring simpler devices with different modes and restrictions for nighttime and school.

“If we can’t control the particulars of the software and programs and et cetera, then the possibility of controlling the device itself, so that a person of whatever age we determine cannot have a phone or a device that allows them to even enter into programs until a certain age,” Starnes said.

Rep. Cyndi Howerton, a Wichita Republican, proposed adding age restrictions to the purchasing of burner phones.

Rep. Jo Ella Hoye, a Lenexa Democrat, said Kansas should explore a bill like Nebraska’s Legislative Bill 525, a two-pronged law that passed the state’s unicameral legislature unanimously in April. In addition to data protections for the agricultural industry, the bill contained the Conversational Artificial Intelligence Act, which requires AI disclosures and safeguards against inappropriate and misleading content.

Hoye said the bill was “on the right track” in regulating children’s access to potentially harmful content and platforms.

Under the law, if a minor is interacting with AI, a platform would have to disclose immediately AI in use and periodically remind the user.

“There are some things that would intervene here should violence or sexual content come up,” Hoye said.

The lawmakers heard from roughly two dozen lobbyists, experts and officials about the policy landscape and the reality of children’s online experience. Some, such as the Computer and Communications Industry Association, advocated against blanket changes to the way children access smartphones and the internet.

“Existing tools already let families set the right protections in just a few clicks,” said Megan Stokes, state policy director for the association. “Kansas lawmakers should focus on empowering families through these tools and digital literacy education rather than adopting measures that undermine free expression and user privacy.”

Throughout the hearing, committee members and guest speakers repeatedly emphasized the importance of taking into consideration First Amendment concerns and privacy protections.

It is likely the issue will be in court no matter what, said Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach.

He said legislation and litigation could work in tandem. He has been part of five lawsuits against tech companies in recent years, including against social media platforms, he told the committee. Three of those lawsuits are ongoing, he said. One against Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, resulted in a $17 billion settlement for most states, including$134 million for Kansas, which must be used to remediate the harm done to children.

How exactly to make up for harms suffered isn’t obvious, Kobach said.

“It’s things to encourage kids to get outside again and to not be on their phone and to be able to do other things rather than getting sucked into this digital world,” he said.

This story previously appeared on the Kansas Reflector.

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