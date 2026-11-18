TOPEKA — Kansas received $226 million in federal money to fund 24 rural healthcare programs across the state, state and federal officials announced.

The additional funding brings the state’s two-year total to nearly $450 million. In the program’s first year, rural communities received money for new healthcare facilities, improvements to existing healthcare infrastructure, new equipment and technological advancement.

The Rural Health Transformation Program is a $50 billion nationwide effort born out of the One, Big Beautiful Bill Act that passed by Congress in 2025.

Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly said Nov. 9 the state took great strides in the first year of the program “to build a health care system that works for all Kansans — regardless of ZIP code — at a time when rural communities are particularly vulnerable and need support the most.”

In the program’s first year, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, which oversees the state’s money, dispersed almost $99 million directly to rural healthcare providers and community groups. The program funds have been used to boost prevention efforts, increase local access to primary care, build a rural healthcare workforce, provide care to specific populations, and improve data and technology.

U.S. Sen. Jerry Moran, R-Kansas, said the program’s resources “address the unique needs of rural communities in our state.

“This is an important investment in rural healthcare across Kansas, and these resources will provide long-term upgrades for technology, staffing and equipment to better meet the needs of Kansans in small towns across our state,” he said

Kansas was among the top recipients in the country, receiving the sixth-largest amount each year. U.S. Rep. Ron Estes, a Wichita Republican who represents south-central Kansas in Congress, said the state “made a strong case for what rural providers here actually need.”

“This funding pays for the staffing, equipment and technology that hospitals and clinics in our small towns rely on every day,” he said.

Moran and Estes helped craft and voted in favor of the federal legislation that created the program. The legislation also instituted sweeping cuts to Medicaid, which are expected to eliminate $930 million from the public health insurance program over the next 10 years.

This story previously appeared on the Kansas Reflector.

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