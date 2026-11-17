Colorado’s housing market took another hit last month, as the number of homes and condos sold statewide fell by 19% from a year ago. Pending contracts also dropped by 17%, which doesn’t bode well for this month, according to the latest data from the Colorado Association of Realtors.

It’s even worse in the Denver metro area, which includes seven counties. The number of houses sold fell 20%, while sales of condos and townhouses fell 22%. Pending contracts are down 19%.

But what barely budged? Prices.

Statewide, the median sales price for a single-family house dropped by $4,000 to $575,000, down 0.7% from a year ago. Denver-area home prices were down $5,900, or 0.9% to $619,000.

Source: Colorado Association of Realtors October home sales, 2019-2026: In Colorado, single-family home sales took off during COVID, causing bidding wars and record high median sales prices. A look at just October each year since 2019 shows median prices haven't fallen much since the 2024 high, but the number of homes sold in October has dropped to less than half of the 2020 peak.



Of course, homeowners never want to see prices decline. And after the pandemic-era frenzy pushed housing prices to new records, getting anything less is difficult for sellers to accept. That’s a big factor in the sales slowdown, said Patrick Muldoon, a Colorado Springs Realtor.

“Sellers are on borrowed time and the markets do not care about the ‘net’ that may be needed. Prices are set by the consumer, and in this case, that is a buyer that would rather rent than buy because Front Range real estate is too expensive,” Muldoon said in a local Realtor roundup of on-the-ground insights from agents around the state. “Colorado is really setting the pace for a housing correction that needs to happen.”

Median sales prices, however, are likely even lower than the data suggests because a record number of sellers are offering concessions, which includes sellers providing cash to cover closing costs or paying to fix items after an inspection. The sale could still be recorded as $600,000 even if the buyer paid $585,000.

Two years ago, 55% of homes sold in Denver County had a concession. But last month, the rate of concessions jumped to 64%. And of those, 49% had price reductions, said Cooper Thayer, a Denver-area Realtor. That means the seller reduced the advertised price before the property was sold.

“To me, the most significant development in 2026 has been a shift in negotiating leverage rather than a dramatic decline in home values,” Thayer said in an email. “Buyers have gained considerable negotiating leverage, but they haven’t necessarily gained enough purchasing power to make homeownership more attainable.”

The housing market has been rough for all sides. Mortgage interest rates are at some of the highest levels in three years. As of Friday, the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage rate was 7.5%, compared to 6.4% a year ago, according to Mortgage News Daily). That increases the monthly mortgage payment even if the sales price doesn’t change.

To buy a median-priced home in Denver with 20% down (that’s $123,800) and spending no more than one-third of one’s income on housing, a buyer must make at least $158,000 a year to afford the $4,392 monthly mortgage payment, according to Bankrate’s mortgage calculator.

Denver’s median household income last year was around $95,000, according to data from the U.S. Census Bureau.

During the State Demography Summit last week, Heather Jones, a housing economist at the State Demography Office, said that real estate is not affordable in the state, and “2014 was the last year that the median household could purchase the median-priced home while not being cost burdened.”

Looking at today’s data, she added, “only 19% of renters would have been able to get into a home at that point.”

Rents have fallen since the pandemic, making apartment living more palatable for those who can’t afford a $120,000 down payment to buy today’s median-priced home. Earlier this year, average rent in the Denver Metro had dropped to $1,758 a month — the same price it was in early 2022.

Due to thousands of newly-built apartments hitting the market in the last couple of years in Denver and the Pikes Peak region, landlords have provided hefty discounts, like free rent for a few months. In September, 47.3% of the apartment units that were rented in Denver had some sort of concession, according to ApartmentList.

And last month, according to ApartmentList, Denver’s average rent fell 2.4% from a year ago, while Colorado’s average rent fell 1.2%. Even so, the Denver-area’s median rent of $1,598 for all units ranked it the 35th most expensive in the U.S.

This story previously appeared on The Colorado Sun.

Copyright 2026 High Plains Public Radio.

