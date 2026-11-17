LARNED, Kan. — In 1998, the year Landon Erway was born in Larned, the central Kansas town had about 4,500 residents. Many of his neighbors had abandoned an optimistic outlook when they considered the economic potential of their historic downtown district.

“Everyone had moved away from Main Street,” Erway said. “There wasn’t a place to live downtown since the 80s.”

Today, Larned’s population is about 3,500, but the future is looking brighter than it has for a long time.

The hometown athlete attended Fort Hays State University and married a native daughter. The young couple chose to move home in 2020 to raise their family on Larned’s familiar streets, but they knew something needed to change.

Erway described the downtown Larned of his youth as “notoriously rundown.”

“It seems like nostalgia fizzles in everybody who moves away after college, but it never did for me. I’ve always loved my hometown and I knew I wanted to be in business. That’s not easy in any town, but it’s especially challenging in small towns. It was challenging economically because we created a local culture that’s not very entrepreneur-focused.”

Government agencies are the major employers in Pawnee County. Its housing shortage is exacerbated by a predominately short-term workforce of approximately 1,000 people employed by the state hospital and prison, he said.

The shift began with a collective attitude adjustment in the year 2020.

The owner of State Farm Erway Agency set about planting seeds of curiosity and optimism in the minds of his neighbors using an affordable and effective tool available to anyone with an internet connection: the podcast.

With the Downtown Larned Podcast, Erway aimed to cultivate a vision for the future, and it met its mark. In 40 short episodes, Erway managed to reframe the negative perception of Main Street’s potential, one refreshing interview at a time. A visit to the podcast’s Facebook page illustrates how Erway imbued local color and pride of place into each episode.

The teasers he typed for each episode are meant to be exciting, inclusive and focused on the present as much as the future.

What’s it like to live in downtown Larned? Tune in to hear more about the renovation process, and Charles’ 10-year city council experience.

After graduating from Larned High School in 2020, Sarah decided to add to her family's business by opening a shop right here in downtown Larned. Best part of the store?... Everything is $3.99!!

How should the $1,000,000 be spent? To have your opinion heard, PLEASE complete the 10-question survey in the link below. What will we choose to leave behind for future generations? Make your mark today!

The fact of the matter was that not everyone was pessimistic about Larned’s economic vitality. Erway said it wasn’t hard to find people willing and able to focus on the positive aspects of life and work on the High Plains.

“I didn’t have money to invest downtown at the time, but since I had a business there, my heart grew for that. In the process of producing that podcast, we saw a shift in mindset that made me hopeful for what was to come and potential for what can be,” Erway said.

Once he established a dialogue with folks, Erway furthered the conversation with prompts that solicited practical solutions:

When measuring a town’s health, paint is the thermometer. Though it may sound ridiculous, fading paint equates to a fading town.

After moving to Larned over 15 years ago, Tayleen saw potential in Larned and formed a business around her passions. This week, we learn more about her evolving business, and uncover pieces of her vision for downtown Larned.

Key points:

- Benchmark ourselves against other successful communities.

- Establish traditions and highlight our history.

- Don’t be afraid to adapt to changing business horizons.

He joined forces with two other young men, Brock Miller of Larned and Jared Smith of Cimarron, to create a real estate company called Valley Gate Properties. Together they purchased the Historic J.G. Edwards Building on Broadway Street. Erway said the 1910 two-story brick commercial structure built had potential to provide something that wasn’t available elsewhere in town – a luxury-based concept with higher rent.

“Larned has an exponential demand on rentals, given our short-term workforce, but the availability wasn’t there,” he said. “If you can’t get a rental, landlords can rent without fixing up their properties, so the condition isn’t very nice in some units.”

The trio completed renovation on the Edwards Building in two years, entirely in-house.

“We self-performed the work and management – that approach is what brought us past the barrier of economical challenges,” Erway said. “I spent a lot of nights in the freezing cold with no heat.”

Erway credits two programs that helped ease the economic burden of the $550,000 renovation project: A $100,000 KDOC Historic Economic Asset Lifeline (HEAL) grant and a Historic Tax Credit from the Kansas Historical Society that covered 40% of construction costs.

The society’s grant requirements are notoriously cumbersome and particular, but Erway found the attention to detail very affirming.

“The research made me fall in love with Larned all over again,” Erway said. “The literal blood, sweat, and tears it takes to fix up properties is what made me appreciate the ultimate satisfaction of turning a house into a home.”

The Edwards Building now has five residential rentals and an Air B&B on the upper floor and four business units on the main floor. Since Valley Gate Properties listed it on the market in March of 2026, it already has a wait list for the luxury lofts.

“It’s a great feeling whenever you renovate a vacant building and see commerce and people walking in and out as you drive by,” Erway said. “Multiply that by the number of people who live down there. My goal is to create a parking problem downtown. That would be a great problem to have.”

Lieutenant Governor and Secretary of Commerce David Toland announced that $1.5 million is available for a seventh round of HEAL program grants to revitalize dilapidated and underutilized downtown buildings in Kansas communities. The grants help close the financial gaps for communities of all sizes, striving to make their downtown districts economically vibrant.

Since the launch of the program in 2021, $8.2 million has been awarded to fund more than 120 community projects in Kansas. The state investment has leveraged $45 million in local matching funds.The HEAL grant helps communities restore downtown buildings into spaces for new or expanding businesses, housing, arts and culture, civic engagement, childcare or entrepreneurial activities.

Submitted projects must show potential to become economic drivers in the community and demonstrate that the space will be occupied by the end of the project. There must be proof of 1:1 matching funds from the building owner that will be required at the time of application.

The application window opens September 21 and closes November 20.